Leftists Freak Out After Biden Calls For Prosecution Of “Arsonists And Anarchists”

Image Credits: Video Screenshot.

Joe Biden angered some leftist extremists Wednesday, as he specifically addressed rioters in a statement, condemning “violence and destruction of property,” and calling for the prosecution of “arsonists and anarchists”.

While his statement largely condemned President Trump, Biden’s call for the punishment of ‘anarchists’ didn’t please… well anarchists.

‘Democratic Socialists of America’ in Portland also weighed in, arguing that “Anarchists are valued members of our big tent organization.” and Biden’s words constitute “a dangerous statement that threatens everyone’s political speech”:

Antifa made its feelings clear on Biden’s statement too:

This highlights how Trump is correct in his warnings that Biden is beholden to extreme leftists.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Over 100 Police Agencies Ditch Agreement To Guard DNC

Over 100 Police Agencies Ditch Agreement To Guard DNC

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Fauci Dismisses Frontline Doctors As "A Bunch Of People Spouting Something That Isn’t True"

Video: Fauci Dismisses Frontline Doctors As “A Bunch Of People Spouting Something That Isn’t True”

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Woman Tells Toddlers ‘I Hope You All Die’ For Not Wearing Face Masks

U.S. News
comments

Citizens Launch #ExposeBillGates International Day of Action Every Month

U.S. News
comments

Crime Is Skyrocketing All Over America And Police Officers Are Committing Suicide

U.S. News
comments

Comments