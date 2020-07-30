Leftists Freak Out After Biden Calls For Prosecution Of “Arsonists And Anarchists”

Joe Biden angered some leftist extremists Wednesday, as he specifically addressed rioters in a statement, condemning “violence and destruction of property,” and calling for the prosecution of “arsonists and anarchists”.

Full @JoeBiden response calling for "arsonists and anarchists" to be prosecuted for the violence/destruction occurring at some protests. Says Trump is "stoking division and chaos" because "his campaign is failing and he is looking for a political lifeline." pic.twitter.com/D3ScPq1Y9x — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) July 28, 2020

While his statement largely condemned President Trump, Biden’s call for the punishment of ‘anarchists’ didn’t please… well anarchists.

"anarchist" is not some free-floating category of criminal. It's perfectly legal to be an anarchist, as protected by the first amendment and it's a gross violation of the spirit of liberty to imply otherwise. people's ideology do not make them criminals. https://t.co/XqywZCAFvZ — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 28, 2020

Joe Biden just issued a statement calling for the arrest of anarchists, simply for BEING anarchists, which is very explicitly not illegal. It should also be noted that Biden and Trump have now joined together in openly calling for the political persecution of the same people. https://t.co/kwXRpYoDDI — Lee J. Carter (@carterforva) July 28, 2020

Here's a thread full of liberals condoning Joe Biden's call for the prosecution of anarchists. Every reply saying he meant it as some sorta shorthand for lawlessness or that he doesn't know what anarchism even means. Their defense is it ain't fascistic he's just ignorant lmaoo https://t.co/uLgU8Q1GWO — Django ⌖ (@SleepyDjango) July 28, 2020

He wants anarchists to be prosecuted and in that particular sentence he didn't specify what for. I think it was implied, but also, I think the statement implies that anarchists are all criminals. But thinking Biden's going to bother with such nuance? Get real! — Solomon Freilich (@solomonsucceeds) July 29, 2020

‘Democratic Socialists of America’ in Portland also weighed in, arguing that “Anarchists are valued members of our big tent organization.” and Biden’s words constitute “a dangerous statement that threatens everyone’s political speech”:

We condemn this statement from Joe Biden in which he criminalizes a political ideology that is based on cooperation and mutual care. Anarchists are valued members of our big tent organization. This is a dangerous statement that threatens everyone’s political speech. https://t.co/PE88FH2QMC — Portland DSA (@PortlandDSA) July 29, 2020

Democrats are, as usual, accepting right wing framing in an election because they think they have to in order to get “moderate” voters. It won’t help them, but it will further shift this country rightward and potentially usher in even more targeted surveillance & repression. — Portland DSA (@PortlandDSA) July 29, 2020

Antifa made its feelings clear on Biden’s statement too:

no good cops

no bad protesters https://t.co/NbRni2ytis — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) July 28, 2020

This highlights how Trump is correct in his warnings that Biden is beholden to extreme leftists.

