Leftists Freak Out on Twitter over Trump 'Police Brutality' Joke

President Donald Trump gave a speech today to federal, state, and local law enforcement, addressing the issue of the MS-13 gang. When he joked that that police didn’t have to be “too nice” to gang members, leftists took this as a call for police brutality.

While addressing the gathered law enforcement and ICE officials and officers in Brentwood, New York, Friday, President Trump discussed the issue of the MS-13 gang and how his administration planned to fight the growing threat of gang violence. During his speech, President Trump discussed the arresting of these gang members, jokingly telling law enforcement, “Don’t be too nice” to “thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon.” In response to this, leftists on Twitter attacked Trump for supposedly encouraging police brutality.

GQ’s Keith Olbermann, a vocal opponent of President Trump, was one of the first to attack him, implying that his comments about the deportation of gang members signaled the building of “mass detention camps” in the future:

A reminder that Trump's call today for Police Brutality and more ICE troops will later require mass detention camps pic.twitter.com/kpqsPwzUfN — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 28, 2017

