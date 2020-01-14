Leftists Freak Out Over Video Showing Vince Vaughn Talking to President Trump

Leftists on Twitter freaked out over a video showing actor Vince Vaughn having a 20 second conversation with President Trump before shaking his hand.

Yes, really.

The clip shows Vaughn talking to Trump and First Lady Melania in a private box at the National Championship Game in New Orleans.

“I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it,” commented former Daily Beast journalist Timothy Burke, who was the first to post the clip.

I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

“Sad. Vince Vaughn is one of my favorites,” another user wrote. “I always knew he was Republican but this, so gross. I don’t need a Wedding Crashers sequel anymore.”

“Throw Vince Vaughn in the pile of broken toys with Scott Baio, Jon Voight and the rest of the Trump Supporters,” said another user who describes herself as a “hardcore Dem.”

Throw Vince Vaughn in the pile of broken toys with Scott Baio, Jon Voight and the rest of the Trump Supporters — Mayday Mindy 🌊 (@maydaymindy9) January 14, 2020

“I’m not angry about Vince Vaughn, just profoundly disappointed. And I want nothing more to do with him. Once upon a time I found him quite entertaining. Not anymore,” remarked Stephanie Kennedy, a Democrat political activist.

I’m not angry about Vince Vaughn, just profoundly disappointed. And I want nothing more to do with him. Once upon a time I found him quite entertaining. Not anymore. pic.twitter.com/vB5pDCFcbA — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) January 14, 2020

Many respondents pointed out the ridiculous overreaction to the harmless clip.

“Ellen thought she had it rough… Keep Vince Vaughn in your prayers tonight,” joked Alex Salvi.

Ellen thought she had it rough… Keep Vince Vaughn in your prayers tonight. pic.twitter.com/5MPeO6Znc6 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 14, 2020

Although Vaughn has previously mentioned he is a Republican, this is why conservatives who work in the entertainment industry routinely hide their political beliefs and in some cases are forced to join quasi-secret societies comprised of other conservatives.

Despite constantly preaching the values of “diversity,” any individual who expresses diversity of opinion is shunned, punished and faces career ruination for daring to think differently from the mob.

