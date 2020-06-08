Leftists Give BLM Suggestions For Which Statues To Tear Down Next

Following an incident in the UK where a statue of Edward Colston was torn down by ‘protesters’ at the weekend, leftists took to Twitter to give rioters more ideas for what to vandalize next.

Edward Colston’s statue has been dumped in Bristol’s harbour. That is the closest to justice the tens of thousands of people he enslaved or killed have ever got. https://t.co/6EEwdxrh9c https://t.co/KoyrdEV7Wl — Owen Jones says join a union🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 7, 2020

Owen Jones, a rampant socialist agitator was careful to make sure he didn’t specifically call for any statues to be torn down, but spent time identifying ‘offending’ figures that could be targeted:

Cecil Rhodes was a self-confessed white supremacist, an architect of apartheid, a stealer of African land, and he was complicit in the deaths of countless black Africans. His statue has been kept up by @OrielOxford because rich alumni threatened to pull donations. pic.twitter.com/vSC7VFrIPu — Owen Jones says join a union🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 7, 2020

This is Robert Clive's statue off Whitehall. Clive was described by historian William Dalrymple as "unstable sociopath" who conquered much of India. He committed mass atrocities and his policies led to a famine which reduced Bengal's population by a third. pic.twitter.com/cbUiwkRlnz — Owen Jones says join a union🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 7, 2020

Clearly the government need to remove this statue urgently. — Owen Jones says join a union🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 7, 2020

King Léopold II is one of the great monsters of history. Under his tyranny in the Congo Free State 1885-1908, up to 10 million were killed. Few statues deserve to be torn down more than this. Highly recommend everyone reads 'King Leopold's Ghost' by Adam Hochschild. https://t.co/2gxdrQMhu5 — Owen Jones says join a union🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 7, 2020

You know what's really "hating Britain"? Thinking the bits worth defending are colonialism, Empire and racism. Let's celebrate instead the Levellers, the Chartists, the trade unionists, the suffragettes, the anti-racists, the LGBTQ activists. And let's give them more statues! — Owen Jones says join a union🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 7, 2020

Jones’ followers quickly jumped on:

is this a hint lol — Sarah 🇪🇺🌹WEAR A FACE MASK (@sazmeister88) June 7, 2020

Tear it down. Churchill too. Also Cromwell for his genocide in Ireland. Tear them all down. — 🏉Anna, counter ruck princess🏉 (@anna66newton) June 7, 2020

Shropshire county council : Remove Clive of India statue from Shrewsbury town centre – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/5QdRYj193J via @UKChange please could you share this petition? — jake from cinco (@jakethompson55) June 7, 2020

take down mass murderer Trenchard too pic.twitter.com/feMMLzORAM — Neale Scott 🥭🇪🇺 (@nealescott) June 7, 2020

Others saw Jones’ tweets for exactly what they are:

Incitement. — Minton Peacock (@robittybobnob) June 7, 2020

This is inciting crime if ever I saw it @metpoliceuk — 𝔸𝕒𝕣𝕠𝕟 🦢 (@ajo1550) June 7, 2020

@metpoliceuk in light of today’s events in Bristol this tweet by @OwenJones84 appears to be incitement — FMOB (@fmobuk) June 7, 2020

@TwitterSupport surely this is incitement? — Fun City SE8 (@dannygb61) June 7, 2020

Is there a law against inciting a riot @OwenJones84 you know damn well what you're doing. — komori joe (@dippy_dogs) June 7, 2020

Are you baiting your followers to engage in vandalism and criminal damage and tear it down themselves? Or will you clarify and post a petition or other alternative? — Brett Alexander-Rickles (@Brett_Rickles) June 7, 2020

Jones smugly claimed he was just ‘stating facts’ with the posts:

How is this conversation going to go? "Did you or did you not list historical facts about atrocities committed by Robert Clive?" "Yes." "…" pic.twitter.com/FgYWGw2XwJ — Owen Jones says join a union🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 7, 2020

He insinuated that removing statues legally is a dead end:

All these people condemning tossing the statue of the mass murderer Edward Colston into Bristol's harbour and saying these things must be done legally. OK cool, are you all going to proactively fight to remove all the remaining statues of white supremacist murderers, then? — Owen Jones says join a union🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 8, 2020

He also retweeted an image of Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson being thrown in a river along with the statue of Edward Colston:

If they do this to "racist" statues with zero consequences, they'll do it to "racist" people. And of course, to them, anyone who disagrees is "racist". https://t.co/Xwh1tzgd11 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 7, 2020

Forget statues, when they start burning and throwing people in the river, the media will still call it "largely peaceful." — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 7, 2020

Others guessed that Jones won’t be too eager to identify statues and memorials to communist murderers:

But your heroes & ideology, Stalin, Mao etc murdered/killed/starved +100 million people to maintain their idea of freedom for the people. History & statues remind people of their failings so they're not repeated by future generations. — GOMBrightfutureUK (@GOMsec) June 7, 2020

