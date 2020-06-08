Leftists Give BLM Suggestions For Which Statues To Tear Down Next

Image Credits: Giulia Spadafora/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Following an incident in the UK where a statue of Edward Colston was torn down by ‘protesters’ at the weekend, leftists took to Twitter to give rioters more ideas for what to vandalize next.

Owen Jones, a rampant socialist agitator was careful to make sure he didn’t specifically call for any statues to be torn down, but spent time identifying ‘offending’ figures that could be targeted:

Jones’ followers quickly jumped on:

Others saw Jones’ tweets for exactly what they are:

Jones smugly claimed he was just ‘stating facts’ with the posts:

He insinuated that removing statues legally is a dead end:

He also retweeted an image of Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson being thrown in a river along with the statue of Edward Colston:

Others guessed that Jones won’t be too eager to identify statues and memorials to communist murderers:

Eliminate unwanted invaders from your body with Living Defense Plus now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: Police Removed Protection From Churchill Statue, Allowing it to be Vandalized

Video: Police Removed Protection From Churchill Statue, Allowing it to be Vandalized

World News
Comments
Media Reports 'Peaceful Protests' As Rioters Attack Police, Desecrate War Memorials, Vandalize Property And Attempt Arson

Media Reports ‘Peaceful Protests’ As Rioters Attack Police, Desecrate War Memorials, Vandalize Property And Attempt Arson

World News
Comments

Police Officer Who ‘Threw Herself From Her Horse’ Has Collapsed Lung, Broken Collarbone, Shattered Ribs

World News
comments

US Department of Justice demands UK hands over Prince Andrew for questioning over Epstein links – reports

World News
comments

Canadian Journalist Dan Dicks Attacked By Antifa, Then Arrested

World News
comments

Comments