Leftists Harass, Threaten Alex Jones Then Deceptively Edit the Footage to Portray Jones as the Bad Guy

A group of leftists hurled threats and abuse at Alex Jones during an incident in Austin, Texas last night before deceptively editing the footage to make it look like Jones had initiated the confrontation.

Jones went for dinner at Lucy’s Fried Chicken on South Congress with his wife.

They took their seats at a small bar area inside the restaurant. Most of the seating for customers is outside.

Within 5 minutes, a dark haired man entered the bar area from outside, approached Jones, leaned in to his ear and seethed, “Eat shit Alex Jones, you’re gonna get it, fuck you, fuck you, fuck you!”

Jones ignored the man, but 10 minutes later was confronted by another individual, who told him, “Fuck you, fuck your family!”

Further obscenities were shouted towards Jones and his wife a third time when the door to the outside briefly swung open.

At this point, Jones told his wife to finish her meal as he felt the situation was going to end badly and wanted to pay the tab and leave.

As soon as Jones and his wife walked outside to leave, he saw a bunch of stereotypical wild eyed, crazy looking leftists screaming about “eating and killing the rich”.

The group had chosen to sit at the table right by the exit door and all had their cameras rolling, having clearly set up the confrontation.

Jones then recognized one of the men who had threatened him earlier. The individual started shouting “eat shit eat shit” over and over again.

Knowing that the footage would be posted to the Internet, Jones began recording video.

Footage of the confrontation was later posted to Reddit and went viral. However, it cut out the part where the leftists initiated the incident by hurling violent threats at Jones and his wife as they sat peacefully trying to eat dinner.

Infowars will be posting the full footage later today which will be added to this article. The raw footage shows managers of the restaurant acknowledging that the leftists had initiated the confrontation by threatening Jones.

The Reddit post makes out that Jones randomly started yelling at the group because he couldn’t “handle ridicule in public,” with no mention of the violent threats against Jones and his wife that preceded this encounter.

The irony is that while the leftists claimed that it was Jones who couldn’t handle ridicule, they couldn’t even handle Jones’ presence in a restaurant without freaking out.

They also can’t handle the First Amendment and freedom of speech, given that their taunts included boasts about how Jones had been deplatformed by Big Tech.

Jones told Infowars that he gets harassed in this manner four or five times a month but normally doesn’t react.

“They baited me like a matador does with a bull and then when I open the door, they’re all waiting with their cameras going and then edited it deceptively because it didn’t look right because showing them chanting obscenities at me would have ruined their narrative,” said Jones.

“The biggest takeaway from this isn’t that the left congenitally deceives and tries to manipulate the population as a group. The bigger takeaway is that if you’re wearing a MAGA hat or if you’re affiliated with capitalism or Trump or anything Americana, that these people hate you so much they would behave and act like this. This is a reflection of their hatred for America. This is what we routinely hear from Democrats – that America was never great and will never be great.”

The practice of harassing and abusing Trump supporters who are trying to enjoy private time with their families has become a leftist specialty.

During a speech last year, Rep. Maxine Waters called on her supporters to harass Trump administration members in public.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” said Waters.

