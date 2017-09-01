Leftists HATE That Trump Is Donating $1 MILLION To Harvey Victims

As soon as it was announced Thursday that the President is to donate $1 million of his own money to help Texans affected by catastrophic flooding, leftists were triggered into showing their true colors, spewing hate and vitriol at the idea that Trump would be so charitable.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement yesterday when a reporter asked her what Trump was personally doing to help relief efforts:

.@PressSec on President Trump: "He'll pledge proudly $1 million of his own personal money to help the people of both Texas and Louisiana." pic.twitter.com/O2SzqoYGIr — CSPAN (@cspan) August 31, 2017

“He’s actually asked that I check with the folks in this room since you are very good at research and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organizations that have the best and most effective in helping and providing aid and he would love some suggestions from the folks here and I would be happy to take them.” Sanders said at the briefing.

Some reporters were skeptical that Trump was giving his personal money and asked for clarification.

“I know that the president, he said he was personally going to give, I don’t know the legal part of exactly that but he said his personal money so I would assume that comes directly from him.” Sanders explained.

Again, reporters asked for more clarification, to which Sanders replied “as I said, he will pledge proudly $1 million of his own personal money to help the people of both Texas and Louisiana.”

And then came the hate…

Isn't he worth "Billions"? A mill is a drop in the bucket compared to all the money @realDonaldTrump is making illegally by his Presidency. — Antonio Rodriguez Jr (@arod671) August 31, 2017

What's more believable: Trump pledging $1 million or Joel Osteen's hurricane fundraiser not being embezzled? — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 31, 2017

who is he going to rob to do that ? — Robert Jones (@robertjones212) August 31, 2017

It's called a tax deduction for him don't think he thinks it's anymore than that! — Venda Breadling (@MsBreadling) August 31, 2017

Is that Russian currency? — Nasty Babe (@ELLENRgtbabe) August 31, 2017

It's like me donating $100 — Maria Thorne (@mariacthorne) August 31, 2017

You gonna skim it from @EricTrump 's St Jude's cancer foundation? — HeatherVee (@ChefHeather1) August 31, 2017

Lol surrrrrrreeeeee — Yvonne Min (@yvonne_min2) August 31, 2017

Russian Bank open this late? — Alan Weston (@AlanLWeston) August 31, 2017

And on it went.

Meanwhile, as Trump literally gives a fortune to help Americans in need, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the leftist ‘watchdog’ group intent on going to war with the President and his administration, a group which recently received a million dollars from George Clooney, has been caught transferring millions of dollars to offshore accounts.

No biggie.

