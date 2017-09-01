Leftists HATE That Trump Is Donating $1 MILLION To Harvey Victims

As soon as it was announced Thursday that the President is to donate $1 million of his own money to help Texans affected by catastrophic flooding, leftists were triggered into showing their true colors, spewing hate and vitriol at the idea that Trump would be so charitable.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement yesterday when a reporter asked her what Trump was personally doing to help relief efforts:

“He’s actually asked that I check with the folks in this room since you are very good at research and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organizations that have the best and most effective in helping and providing aid and he would love some suggestions from the folks here and I would be happy to take them.” Sanders said at the briefing.

Some reporters were skeptical that Trump was giving his personal money and asked for clarification.

“I know that the president, he said he was personally going to give, I don’t know the legal part of exactly that but he said his personal money so I would assume that comes directly from him.” Sanders explained.

Again, reporters asked for more clarification, to which Sanders replied “as I said, he will pledge proudly $1 million of his own personal money to help the people of both Texas and Louisiana.”

And then came the hate…

And on it went.

Meanwhile, as Trump literally gives a fortune to help Americans in need, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the leftist ‘watchdog’ group intent on going to war with the President and his administration, a group which recently received a million dollars from George Clooney, has been caught transferring millions of dollars to offshore accounts.

No biggie.

