Leftists Hold “Marx Was Right” Sign – While Hong Kong Protesters Beg for Liberation from Communism

A leftist demonstrator held a sign reading “Marx was right” during anti-Trump protests in Minneapolis Thursday, a stark contrast to signs held by Hong Kong demonstrators calling for liberation from communism.

The sign, praising the “father of communism” Karl Marx, was visible amid protests outside a massive Trump rally at the Target Center, where deranged anarchists attacked Trump supporters, confronted police and lit flags and MAGA hats on fire.

One leftist protester was even seen waving a Chinese flag, a show of support for the communist regime currently imposing its authoritarian rule on Hong Kong.

The situation outside the Trump rally in Minnesota is quickly deteriorating Left wing protestors are destroying barricades A protestor can be seen waving the Chinese flag in front of riot police. While people in Hong Kong wave American flags for freedom, we wave Chinese flags pic.twitter.com/XVl551kyqZ — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

Meanwhile, protesters in Hong Kong fighting to maintain their sovereignty have been seen waving American flags and carrying banners calling on President Trump to help them, and denouncing the Chinese communists attempting to suppress free speech in the region.

Protestors in Hong Kong are using the American flag and anthem as a symbol of freedom to rally.pic.twitter.com/QNyJdQlG1Q — Melissa_Strategic ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Melis_Strategic) August 11, 2019

Hong Kong: Protestors hold up American flags as they plead for some freedom Minneapolis: Protestors hold up “Marx was Right” signs as they plead for gov control#TrumpMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/PcmPb7WtbE — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 11, 2019



The best hope America has to keep from sliding into fascism and authoritarianism at the hands of the left is President Trump.

