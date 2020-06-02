Leftists, Hollywood Celebrities Melt Down Over 'Fascist' Trump Squashing 'Protests'

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images.

As a third night of rioting, looting and violence broke out across America, leftists and pointless Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter to hyperventilate over President Trump’s use of National Guard troops, and federal police to crack down on protesters in DC, and described his vow to take control in other cities if Democratic governors do not as ‘fascist’.

In addition to more rioting and looting, footage emerged last night of so called ‘protesters’ running through police lines in cars, severely injuring some officers,

This activity is literally out of the ISIS playbook, yet Hollywood virtue signalling leftists are outraged at the guard, the police and Trump:

Trump walked to St. John’s Episcopal Church, which has been damaged by rioters setting a fire, and was photographed in front of it holding a bible. According to reports, ‘protesters’ in the area were told to leave three times, before the area was forcibly cleared by police.

Leftists reacted by declaring that Trump ‘used the military against Americans’ for a photo op:

The award for most idiotic tweet goes to Bette Midler:


Owen shares the list of Hollywood liberal celebrities who are aiding in bailing out rioters, and their other activities.

Democrats and fake media seized on the frothing nonsense:

Others accused Trump of trying to cause more chaos, and dismissed the notion that ANTIFA is coordinating violence:

Others compared Trump and other officials walking past lines of police and national guard to ‘Hitler inspecting his troops’:

One wonders how vocal these celebrities would be about ‘peaceful protesters’ if they were outside their luxury mansions smashing down the gates and setting fires while they were still inside.

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Democrats Declare “Riots Are An Integral Part Of This Country’s March Towards Progress”

Democrats Declare “Riots Are An Integral Part Of This Country’s March Towards Progress”

U.S. News
Comments
Sheriff Warns Rioters Planning To Raid Neighborhoods: 'I'm Highly Recommending' Residents Shoot You Dead

Sheriff Warns Rioters Planning To Raid Neighborhoods: ‘I’m Highly Recommending’ Residents Shoot You Dead

U.S. News
Comments

Leslie Jones: ‘Burn Down This F**king Constitution’

U.S. News
comments

New York: Cops Enforce Social Distancing Despite Riots Just 2 Miles Away

U.S. News
comments

2020 Pandemic Race Riots

U.S. News
comments

Comments