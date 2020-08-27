Leftists Hurl Racist Abuse At Black, Naturalized RNC Speakers

In a telling display, Hollywood and media leftists engaged in a tirade of attacks on black and naturalised speakers at the RNC, ironically charging that the GOP is attempting to hide its own racism behind a display of diversity.

The speakers who were the target of the abuse included First Lady Melania Trump, Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former professional football player Herschel Walker, and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Unsurprisingly, it was CNN pushing the ‘fake diversity’ claims to begin with, as commentator Nia Malika Henderson suggested that the aforementioned speakers were being used to inject some false diversity when the Republican party is still “all about” white people.

“It’s sort of an indirect appeal to white voters when you kind of put black issues, black people, black Republicans front and center, as we saw happen tonight,” Henderson claimed, adding “Nikki Haley, obviously a woman of color and Tim Scott and a couple of other African Americans. I mean, on the whole the party isn’t very diverse. It seemed a little diverse tonight with Tim Scott making that final sort of key note address and Nikki Haley making a kind of key note address.”

Following this, blue check Twitter leftists piled on:

Watching the RNC, I have a question. Is your only frame of reference for Black people Tim Scott, Herschel Walker and criminality? — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) August 26, 2020

Tim Scott is a member of Strom Thurmond’s party and he supports Trump. Nuf said. — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) August 25, 2020

Tim Scott is knocking Biden's gaffes, his crime bill and his mistakes with black communities, but he is saying this with a straight face as he praises DONALD TRUMP, the most racist President we've had in our lives. Tim Scott….bro. Bro. Bro. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 25, 2020

Senator Tim Scott has spent the past four years going on CNN explaining away Trump's every racist statement and action. #RNCConvention2020 — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 25, 2020

Uhhh Nikki Haley is the daughter of Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa pic.twitter.com/13XbIrOuXB — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 25, 2020

Nimrata Nikki Haley's invoking her "brown child in a black and white world" narrative just doesn't sit well when she sat silent while brown children were put in cages. https://t.co/24oEn2EnqC — Kavita Patel M.D. (@kavitapmd) August 25, 2020

Right. Is that why you went from going by Nimrata to "Nikki"? https://t.co/buGFcY48gQ — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 25, 2020

Some attempted to put the ignorant in their places:

The little girl on the left was born in Bamberg, South Carolina to immigrant parents. They named her “Nikki” which means “little one” in Punjabi. Running as a Republican, @NikkiHaley became the first woman to serve as Governor of South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/Km9FJL4XJA — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) August 25, 2020

America’s 29th Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, was born Nimrata Randhawa. As the younger child in the house, she was called “نکی” by her Punjabi parents in the house, which became her nickname i.e. Nikki Haley. — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) August 25, 2020

When Daniel Cameron took the stage, the insinuation from leftists was that because he’s black and not a Democrat, he can’t think for himself and is being used as an Uncle Tom by the GOP:

This is Daniel Cameron, the former Black man and attorney general of Kentucky who chose not to do anything about Breonna Taylor's murder but just name dropped her during his speech at the RNC in support of Trump. May he get everything coming to him. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/yLInaBi3Wg — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 26, 2020

"im one of the good ones, boss" pic.twitter.com/vpzZt8VEDf — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 26, 2020

Daniel Cameron, the GOP AG in KY, says Biden is promising more to illegal immigrants than American citizens. That’s a lie. A racist lie. See, the fact that you’re a person of color doesn’t mean you can’t make racist remarks, too. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 26, 2020

Here we go. Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron – who has yet to prosecute the cops who murdered Breonna Taylor – speaking well and truly from the sunken place. pic.twitter.com/YRcKer1zRU — alexander hodge 小龍 (@xrhodge) August 26, 2020

Then came perhaps the most ignorant and vile of the attacks, on Melania Trump.

Showing her true colors, “actress” Bette Midler called the first lady an “illegal immigrant” and mocked her accent:

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Some pointed out that Melania Trump speaks five languages fluently and is a legal American citizen:

Called it. The same people who call Trump a racist. https://t.co/qxHPZ3sfxy — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 26, 2020

Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five. https://t.co/zgZ9tWVwdr — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2020

Actually she can. It’s one of 5 languages she can speak https://t.co/8OXRRJJLP2 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 26, 2020

Melania Trump is fluent in 5 languages: -Slovenian

-English

-French

-Serbian

-German How many languages do you speak? https://t.co/l8WXrTqWMw — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 26, 2020

She fled communism and speaks 5 languages. Show some respect, bigot. https://t.co/0cZ52cs6AV — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 26, 2020

Several parents have thanked me for inviting @FLOTUS to my Opioid events, saying they got their child help because of her involvement. Melania Trump has done more for our kids in her little finger than you have, in your whole xenophobic body.

Typical Hollywood hypocrite. https://t.co/Ac0Jq9n9ZT — 🇺🇸 ERIC BOLLING 🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) August 26, 2020

The party of diversity mocks an American for her accent… https://t.co/K0Bm2IvvBK — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 26, 2020

An immigrant woman, who doesn’t have English as her first language, just got up on on a stage and was so gracious that she refused to attack classless people like you and instead focused on hope and positivity. I’ll take her accent over your ghoulishness any day. https://t.co/0PPR7bI4rp — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 26, 2020

My Mother and many immigrants to this country have an accent due to English being their second, third, fourth language…@BetteMidler = xenophobe https://t.co/LyiWIDTeXR — Lisa Song Sutton (@LisaSongSutton) August 26, 2020

Who are the racists?

Amazing that open racism exists in the Democratic Party but NO ONE in their party calls it out https://t.co/9X6Ofyff3S — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 26, 2020

Oh God. Bette’s still a horrible bigot. https://t.co/VCzKSNlmjn — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 26, 2020

When did @BetteMidler become such a virulent racist and why is woke Hollywood cool with this? Because she’s washed up and stuck on crappy Netflix shows? How’s this an acceptable criticism of Melania? So disgusting. @FLOTUS gave a great speech. https://t.co/9R1iJ1QPPn — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 26, 2020

Middler, wasn’t the only one attacking Melania, however.

Shocker… CNN pundits:

Makes me want to vomit. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 26, 2020

And more Hollywood junk:

I have to admit Melania is a pretty sexy lying asshole complicit pig — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 26, 2020

And the Democrats’ newest spokesperson:

Didn’t she used to sell that Wap? https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

