Leftists Hurl Racist Abuse At Black, Naturalized RNC Speakers

In a telling display, Hollywood and media leftists engaged in a tirade of attacks on black and naturalised speakers at the RNC, ironically charging that the GOP is attempting to hide its own racism behind a display of diversity.

The speakers who were the target of the abuse included First Lady Melania Trump, Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former professional football player Herschel Walker, and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Unsurprisingly, it was CNN pushing the ‘fake diversity’ claims to begin with, as commentator Nia Malika Henderson suggested that the aforementioned speakers were being used to inject some false diversity when the Republican party is still “all about” white people.

“It’s sort of an indirect appeal to white voters when you kind of put black issues, black people, black Republicans front and center, as we saw happen tonight,” Henderson claimed, adding “Nikki Haley, obviously a woman of color and Tim Scott and a couple of other African Americans. I mean, on the whole the party isn’t very diverse. It seemed a little diverse tonight with Tim Scott making that final sort of key note address and Nikki Haley making a kind of key note address.”

Following this, blue check Twitter leftists piled on:

Some attempted to put the ignorant in their places:

When Daniel Cameron took the stage, the insinuation from leftists was that because he’s black and not a Democrat, he can’t think for himself and is being used as an Uncle Tom by the GOP:

Then came perhaps the most ignorant and vile of the attacks, on Melania Trump.

Showing her true colors, “actress” Bette Midler called the first lady an “illegal immigrant” and mocked her accent:

Some pointed out that Melania Trump speaks five languages fluently and is a legal American citizen:

Who are the racists?

Middler, wasn’t the only one attacking Melania, however.

Shocker… CNN pundits:

And more Hollywood junk:

And the Democrats’ newest spokesperson:

