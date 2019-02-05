Leftists Invited to Throw Dirt at "Ivanka" During DC Performance Art Exhibit

A new modern performance art exhibit in Washington DC invites visitors to throw dirt at an Ivanka Trump lookalike and watch her clean it up.

The “art” piece is called “Ivanka Vacuuming” and will give leftists afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome an opportunity to degrade a woman to own the conservatives….or something.

Creator Jennifer Rubell has provided visitors with a huge pile of crumbs which they can fling in the Ivanka lookalike’s direction and watch her vacuum up.

“Inspired by a figure whose public persona incorporates an almost comically wide range of feminine identities – daughter, wife, mother, sister, model, working woman, blonde – Ivanka Vacuuming is simultaneously a visual celebration of a contemporary feminine icon; a portrait of our own relationship to that figure; and a questioning of our complicity in her role-playing,” states a press release about the project.

The event is also being livestreamed on the Internet from 6-8pm and will run until February 17 at the Flashpoint Gallery (entrance is free).

Jennifer Rubell's performance-art piece 'Ivanka Vacuuming' opens at Flashpoint Gallery tonight. Members of the public are invited to throw crumbs for "Ivanka" to vacuum up. There is a livestream. https://t.co/XGvv8ay1kR pic.twitter.com/urd3MWvIqN — Amanda Kolson Hurley (@amandakhurley) February 1, 2019

“The irony, of course, is that the exhibit exposes every stereotype that feminists claim to stand against,” comments Martin Walsh.

One wonders what the reaction from feminists would have been if conservatives had set up an art exhibit where visitors threw trash at a Michelle Obama lookalike.

But Ivanka’s last name is Trump, so in a similar vein to Samantha Bee, who once described the president’s daughter as a “feckless c*nt,” their concerns about misogyny suddenly vanish into thin air.

Next up at the Flashpoint Gallery – visitors are invited to throw crap at a Clarence Thomas lookalike to prove conservatives are racist. https://t.co/tON51vIZ4g — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 5, 2019

This also serves to remind us that modern art is now mainly just a vehicle for politically deranged leftists to externalize their trauma.

We haven’t seen a performance this brave since that of the transgender person who collected 200 gallons of his/her own urine and stored it in the fridge to protest against Trump’s election.

