Leftists Lose It After Trump Places Candy on Trick-or-Treater's Head

Anti-Trump leftists fumed at the president Monday over the way he passed out candy to trick-or-treaters at a White House event.

During the Halloween 2019 candy giveaway, Trump and First Lady Melania handed out full-sized candy bars to children dressed up as everything from lizards to superheroes.

President @realDonaldTrump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, gave out candy to children in fancy dress at a pre-Halloween event at the White House 👻🎃🦇 For more news from the US, click here 👉 https://t.co/XZbkzeE1IM pic.twitter.com/t0DCRDUpoH — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 29, 2019

But leave it to deranged leftists to rake Trump over the coals after he decided to have fun with one of the costumed revelers.

In the triggering footage being lambasted across social media, Trump places candy on top of a child dressed as a minion character, after which the candy slides off the child and onto the floor.

It was enough for one leftist to question why he was elected: “I can’t believe we really allowed his ass to become President.”

Peep how trump didn’t even give the little BrownBoy dressed as the Spider-Man a candy bar. I can’t believe we really allowed his ass to become President. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/33dcKuzCPJ — MIKA (@Lilyofthebaayyy) October 29, 2019

Others claimed Trump and Melania were “bad at Halloween.”

Tagging the president and Melania, another leftist tweeted the footage was proof they were both “stupid and out of touch.”

I love watching them be stupid and out of touch! @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS don’t know how Halloween works? It’s Trick or Treat! https://t.co/vmXD7s96Zw — Amanda (@mandy_lyner) October 29, 2019

The situation was described as a “fail” by another Twitter user.

InsiderFood : RT insidernews: Watch Trump and Melania fail at giving Halloween candy to a kid dressed as a giant Minion https://t.co/yTeHNROrUh pic.twitter.com/ieimgvhWOz — street food (@StreetTastyfood) October 29, 2019

And another claimed Trump “confused the hell out” of the kid.

Watch Donald Trump confuse the hell out of a kid in a Minion costume at the White House Halloween event https://t.co/PC1XnVagqT pic.twitter.com/oZ02wbp2LY — Click.Click.Click (@clickclickclick) October 29, 2019

“Even when passing out #Halloween candy, Donald Trump is a complete dick,” wrote another user.

Even when passing out #Halloween candy, Donald Trump is a complete dick. pic.twitter.com/lRGMLfSwsQ — RazingArizona 🏜 (@razingarizona) October 29, 2019

Another person chastised Trump for using the wrong type of basket!

I just saw Trump did it too! He did it first. Also why is he using an Easter basket to hold the candy. These two are a mess! — MB (@Sugarcubedog) October 29, 2019

“My lord, these people are effing idiots,” a popular Twitter user announced.

Trump put Halloween candy on a kid’s head. So, Melania did too. My lord, these people are effing idiots. pic.twitter.com/3KSlUo2u4E — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) October 29, 2019

The feigned outrage is illustrative of Trump Derangement Syndrome, showing how haters exploit even the smallest non-issue to blast the president – even if he’s just having fun.

In a glimmer of hope, at least one person who claimed he wasn’t a Trump supporter found no issue with what Trump did and told haters to “get a hobby.”

Not a really Trump supporter by any means but the fact that the people in this thread are literally unhappy with the the way he hands out candy is absolutely ridiculous 😂Seriously people, get a hobby. These kids couldn’t care less how he “hands out candy” they’re full size!!! — SMOKEY JOE (@joe05600607) October 29, 2019

