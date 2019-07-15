Leftists Lose Their Shit After Trump Tells "Progressive" Dems To Go Back To The "Crime Infested Places" They Came From

President Trump riled leftists everywhere Sunday with a series of tweets essentially telling so called ‘progressive’ Democrats to stop continually hating on America, and to go back to their home countries woeful systems of government if they dislike the US so much.

Trump’s initial tweets were seemingly aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was born Somalia.

Trump continued the tirade in later tweets, claiming that the far left Democrats also “hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion.”

The President added “Their disgusting language and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged.”

“If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020,” Trump added.

Trump argued that the far left calls anyone they disagree with a ‘RACIST’.

Responding to Trump’s tweets, and proving his point, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed Trump is “stoking white nationalism.”

“You are stoking white nationalism because you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda,” Omar, who came to America as a refugee, tweeted.

Nancy Pelosi responded by repeating her accusation that Trump wanted to “make America white again.”

Other Democrats also called Trump racist and ‘UnAmerican’:


