Leftists Lose Their Shit After Trump Tells "Progressive" Dems To Go Back To The "Crime Infested Places" They Came From

President Trump riled leftists everywhere Sunday with a series of tweets essentially telling so called ‘progressive’ Democrats to stop continually hating on America, and to go back to their home countries woeful systems of government if they dislike the US so much.

Trump’s initial tweets were seemingly aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was born Somalia.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Trump continued the tirade in later tweets, claiming that the far left Democrats also “hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion.”

The President added “Their disgusting language and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged.”

So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion. Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, “RACIST.” Their disgusting language….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

….and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

“If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020,” Trump added.

Trump argued that the far left calls anyone they disagree with a ‘RACIST’.

Responding to Trump’s tweets, and proving his point, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed Trump is “stoking white nationalism.”

“You are stoking white nationalism because you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda,” Omar, who came to America as a refugee, tweeted.

You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda. “America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.” -RFK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019

Nancy Pelosi responded by repeating her accusation that Trump wanted to “make America white again.”

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

Other Democrats also called Trump racist and ‘UnAmerican’:

Let's call the president’s racist attack exactly what it is: un-American. pic.twitter.com/fDeC5ka01F — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 14, 2019

You don’t belong here.

You’re not one of us.

Go back to where you came from. We've heard this our whole lives. Now we hear it from the Oval Office. If you're sick of it too, support the women who are leading the fight against Trump every day in Congress.https://t.co/OMbjwDEG2N — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 14, 2019

As an immigrant and a citizen, my dad cared deeply about this country. Once, when he was speaking at a campus protest against Reagan’s accommodation of apartheid, a passing student noticed Dad’s brown skin and unique accent and called out: “go home!” He answered: “I am home.” — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 14, 2019

Sure, call me any ugly name you choose—

The steel of freedom does not stain.

From those who live like leeches on the people's lives,

We must take back our land again,

America! – Langston Hughes, Let America Be America Again pic.twitter.com/tpF26rprzH — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) July 14, 2019

This makes me sick. @realDonaldTrump continues to divide the country and is now attacking women of color serving in Congress. Shame on him. Real leaders bring us together, not tear us apart. pic.twitter.com/t5OFlXIZHq — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) July 14, 2019

Donald Trump is a coward and a racist. We need to make sure he’s nothing but a blip in history. https://t.co/eczJN2mSZO — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) July 14, 2019

This is reprehensible, racist, and xenophobic. It is unacceptable for the President of the United States to tweet something like this. Period. https://t.co/r3rFTvPwWj — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 14, 2019

This is racist. These congresswomen are every bit as American as you — and represent our values better than you ever will. https://t.co/BiKtCgqFjF — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 14, 2019

These racists attacks on my colleagues shouldn’t come as a surprise. Trump has shown us who he is. A racist who’s goal is to incite fear and hate to divide us at every turn. We must stand united. pic.twitter.com/msIkj5E4ME — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) July 14, 2019

When I call the president a racist, this is what I'm talking about We must stand together for justice and dignity towards all. https://t.co/lweeJk7NoF — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 14, 2019

Let’s be clear about what this vile comment is: A racist and xenophobic attack on Democratic congresswomen. This *is* their country, regardless of whether or not Trump realizes it. They should be treated with respect. As president, I’ll make sure of it. https://t.co/WupieDquLA — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 14, 2019

This is white nationalism. https://t.co/SMVssPUlPq — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) July 14, 2019