Leftists More Outraged Over Trump's Tweets Than London Terror Attack

In an entirely predictable reaction, leftists expressed more outrage over Donald Trump’s tweets about the London terror attack than the actual attack itself.

Victims with horrific burns, terrorist still on the run. Yeah, but those Trump tweets are the real outrage.

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin seemed more upset over Trump describing the terrorist as a “loser” than anything else.

MSNBC producer offended that Trump called the terrorist a "loser". pic.twitter.com/kj6M8ZJJOD — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 15, 2017

Romper’s Samantha Darby wrote that Trump’s response to the terror attack “relies on Islamophobia yet again,” despite the fact that Trump didn’t even mention Islam or Muslims in any of his tweets.

Journalist Jo Yurcaba followed suit, tweeting, “It was clear before that Trump relies on Islamophobia to gain support for his policies, but this morning’s London tweets confirm that.”

#CAIR Islamophobia Watch: #Trump’s Response To The London Tube Attack Relies On Islamophobia Yet Again https://t.co/BURbmdoPl8 — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) September 15, 2017

Again, Trump didn’t even mention Islam in any of his tweets.

22 injured, terrorist still on the run. Yeah but that Trump tweet was really offensive. pic.twitter.com/jUZT2rOIfP — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 15, 2017

Journalists and other members of the political class were more irate at Trump for tweeting that previous terrorists “were in the sights of Scotland Yard,” erroneously claiming that Trump was jeopardizing a terror investigation by referring to the terrorist involved in today’s attack – he wasn’t – he was talking about terrorists in general, but that didn’t prevent the butt-hurt.

True or not – and I'm sure he doesn't know – this is so unhelpful from leader of our ally and intelligence partner. https://t.co/ZndrTXFrAX — Nick Timothy (@NickJTimothy) September 15, 2017

CNN got in on the act, reporting that Trump’s tweet was “unhelpful,” despite the fact that Trump was not referring to the terrorist involved in today’s attack.

London police say Donald Trump’s tweet about #ParsonsGreen is “pure speculation”, and all speculation is “unhelpful” https://t.co/ghP9ZA34F2 pic.twitter.com/udsHjvG911 — CNN International (@cnni) September 15, 2017

Charles Clymer claimed Trump was hijacking the incident for his political agenda.

He's the leader of the free world responding to a terror attack in a major ally country. The only one hijacking it for their agenda is you. pic.twitter.com/PtM4BOK8LN — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 15, 2017

In reality, Trump, as leader of the free world, was responding to a terror attack in a major ally country. The only person in this instance hijacking the incident for a political agenda was Clymer himself – to advance his anti-Trump hysteria.

If you’re more outraged about Trump’s tweets than actual Islamic terror attacks, you’re part of the problem. Time to get off Twitter and take a long look in the mirror.

