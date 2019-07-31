Leftists Outraged Over Gun Shop Billboard Mocking 'The Squad'

A North Carolina gun shop is facing liberal backlash for using a promotional billboard to mock the four freshmen congresswomen known as “The Squad.”

The advertisement for Cherokee Guns shows Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), with the message “The Four Horsemen Cometh (are Idiots).

“Signed, the Deplorables,” it says.

The display was criticized Monday by far-left group Coalition to Stop Gun Violence (CSGV), who called it “disgusting anti-government violent rhetoric.”

“Threats against members of Congress, particularly minority members are (rising) and it is driven by the president’s racial rhetoric,” said the coalition in a Facebook post.

Pressley – the “Ringo” of the Squad – also took to Twitter to condemn the humorous billboard, calling on Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) to take action against the gun shop.

“#Racist rhetoric from the occupant of the @WhiteHouse has made hate our new normal. We are still vulnerable. @RepMarkMeadows – Cherokee Guns is in your district & you and I serve on a committee together. Here’s your chance to finally do the right thing,” Pressley tweeted Tuesday.

Pressley’s criticism is rich given Antifa firebombed an ICE facility two weeks after she stood outside a similar facility warning the left “will bring the fire.”

However, Cherokee Guns doubled down in the face of the liberal outrage, announcing they would start giving away bumper sticker versions of the 4 Horsemen ad.

“Alright my fellow Infidels for Trump…due to OVERWHELMING demand…you may come by the shop (next week) and get your very own FOUR HORSEMEN COMETH STICKER…simple…eat a piece of bacon…tell us you’re voting for Trump in 2020…then get your limited edition bumper sticker!! (While supplies last!) Snowflakes and Liberals are not eligible…sorry…” the gun shop said on Facebook.

When contacted by a reporter, a Cherokee Guns employee explained how to deal with “threatening liberals” should they decide to get confrontational.

“Show them the door, or your gun, and tell them they can buy their own billboard and pay for it like I did,” the staff member reportedly said.

As we reported, President Trump went after The Squad for their anti-American and extreme rhetoric like referring to ICE facilities as “concentration camps,” downplaying 9/11 and claiming that all people of color should think the same.

“The ‘Squad’ is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart,” Trump tweeted last week.

“They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!”

