Leftists Outraged Trump Didn't Mention Russia In UN Speech

Leftists on Twitter expressed their outrage that President Trump didn’t mention Russia during his first address to the United Nations.

Though Trump did call out regimes that are unmistakably hostile to America like Iran and North Korea, Twitter liberals were not satisfied that Trump didn’t mention Russia or President Putin, even though still no proof has been presented showing that Russia “hacked” the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

.@TerryMoran: Some of Pres. Trump's #UNGA address will be heard by Putin and others as "a license to do what they want to their own people." pic.twitter.com/2jD7pwXycV — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) September 19, 2017

When he speaks to the United Nations, he hits on every country but Russia, which actually DID attack our democracy. And still is. pic.twitter.com/vrAGzSLC4n — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) September 19, 2017

Trump's message of sovernty to the United Nations would carry more water if he mentioned how ours was attacked by Russia. — eric hickman (@ehizzle8) September 19, 2017

Trump's UN Speech was unhinged.He provokes Kim Jon-un whenever a Trump/Russia bombshell goes off. SAD! United Nations UN General Assembly pic.twitter.com/AdBNymRWrr — A.Silver-MeMEs-GIFs (@SilverAdie) September 19, 2017

Russia? any mention of Russia by completely delusional & total embarrassment @realDonaldTrump at United Nations? yeah didn't think so. #unga — (((Randi L Klein))) (@doodlehedz) September 19, 2017

United Nations General Assembly Trump embraced nat'l sovereignty .. but condemned socialistic countries .. no mention Russia on US election — anache (@anachech) September 19, 2017

Missing from @realDonaldTrump's speech at #UNGA? Criticism of Russia. Hardly mentioned. — Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) September 19, 2017

Instead of calling out Russia for “hacking” the presidential election despite no evidence, Trump instead talked about the importance of national sovereignty and true diversity, the need to work together to fight terrorism, and to remind the global body that the time to pay their fair share for funding and defense is coming.

“All nations can be sovereign, prosperous, and secure,” Trump said to the U.N. Tuesday morning.

“We do not expect diverse countries to share the same cultures, traditions, or even systems of government, but we do expect all nations to uphold these two core sovereign duties, to respect the interests of their own people and the rights of every other sovereign nation.”

“The United States will forever be a great friend to the world and especially to its allies,” he added. “But we can no longer be taken advantage of or enter into a one-sided deal where the United States gets nothing in return.”

Trump even took a swipe at communism, saying that Venezuela’s descent into chaos is because they succeeded, not failed, in implementing socialism.

“The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented but that socialism has been faithfully implemented,” Trump said.

“From the Soviet Union to Cuba, Venezuela — wherever through socialism or communism has been adopted, it has delivered anguish, devastation, and failure. Those who preach the tenets of these discredited ideologies only contribute to the continued suffering of the people who live under these cruel systems. America stands with every person living under a brutal regime.”

It’s worth noting that the “Russia collusion” narrative had already collapsed over the summer following former FBI Director James Comey’s ridiculous Congressional testimony, as well as Project Veritas exposing CNN’s agenda to spin a false narrative after pundits like Van Jones calling the Russia story a “big nothing burger” on hidden camera.

Trump insider Roger Stone also recently pointed out how the Russian narrative unfolded.

“The entire allegation of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign is the brain child of Clinton operative John Podesta, most likely to distract from the lucrative business contracts that he and his brother enjoyed with the oligarchs around Putin as well as the rich “speaking fees” paid to Bill and Hillary Clinton by this very same Russian clique,” writes Roger Stone.