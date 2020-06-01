Leftists Panic After Seeing 'White Men With LARGE GUNS' Defending Their Own Neighborhoods

Leftists have been celebrating and cheering Black Lives Matter and antifa destroying other people’s neighborhoods for five days in a row but now they’re up in arms over some white guys defending their own towns from the roaming mobs.

This hilarious clip out of Snohomish, Washington was shared Sunday on Twitter by a leftist who lamented how the town was “trash.”

Some leftist uploaded this video from #Snohomish, WA on Sunday showing patriots defending their (riot free) town with guns. He complained about how the town was "trash." He deleted it after it went viral and was praised by right-wing Twitter. 😂👌 pic.twitter.com/5i9ZoBSeHf — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) June 1, 2020

It ended up going viral on right-wing Twitter with people pointing out how awesome it looked and how there were no looters.

The original poster ended up deleting the tweet.



Saturday night rioters and looters took to downtown Austin to set fires, loot stores and attack citizens in a long and violent night

Another couple of leftoids shared video crying about the same scene later that night:

TRASH TRASH FUCK YOU #SNOHOMISH YOU ARE THE PROBLEM pic.twitter.com/TvPyobh4ZD — Mia (@meepersis) June 1, 2020

Here’s a video from Bellevue, Washington on Sunday evening showing a group of neighbors defending the entrance to their neighborhood with “LARGE GUNS.”

“All these white people, look at them with their guns,” the driver laments. “Look at that little boy, he’s a young man with a gun! He’s like 16!”

White men holding what looks like AKs? LARGE GUNS! This is in Bellevue right. Be careful! They look ready and hostile. Who are they? Children are with them! pic.twitter.com/Zo0w4WneO9 — takeiteasyj (@takeverything20) June 1, 2020

“This is a little residential area right near the rioters/ looters in Bellevue – right by my kid’s school. People in the burbs aren’t having it. And yes, even here in leftist democratic leaning Seattle – some of us believe in 2A,” Brian Lockhart said on Twitter.

BELLEVUE AND SEATTLE PROTEST. These people have multiple guns. They are shouting “GO HOME AND BE SAFE! “ What do you think? #BLM #BLMPROTEST pic.twitter.com/8xX5zp4QQL — takeiteasyj (@takeverything20) June 1, 2020

Lest anyone think this is merely performative, an armed cigar shop owner together with a partner in Bellevue on Sunday were filmed driving a large group of looters out their shop in a dramatic scene:

The owner of a cigar shop caught some looters #Bellevue pic.twitter.com/KgyVjyIoMv — 𝖅𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖍 (@ZVKKARi) June 1, 2020

Unapologetically stealing goods out of Cigar Land in Bellevue. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/uDAIs6NZ90 — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) June 1, 2020

The looters trashed the place along with other adjacent businesses which were already reeling from the corona shutdown:

In Bellevue, @Karakostanich talks to a small business owner who like many are now doubly impacted, first from COVID-19, and second, from damage due to protests. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/i0scr171jJ More: https://t.co/7kCIdhTNlw pic.twitter.com/avbvgINF4E — KOMO News (@komonews) June 1, 2020

Bellevue police chief Steve Mylett it appears was too busy staging photo-ops and “taking a knee” with protesters to send cops out to respond (just like Art Acevedo in Austin).

Bellevue Chief of Police today. Other Chiefs need to follow & start having conversations instead of arresting and antagonizing!!! pic.twitter.com/sMbX1VmoY3 — kiprianna (@kipriannaa) June 1, 2020

Chief Mylett is talking with the peaceful demonstrators, answering questions. We stand with those in Bellevue who are here to protest injustice. pic.twitter.com/sRisNfqeGe — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) June 1, 2020

This was the start of protests in Bellevue today. Officers arm in arm with demonstrators, praying. Video credit to Mike McKnight pic.twitter.com/Gkg5lhEE4j — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) May 31, 2020

Bellevue police told people to not even bother calling 911 to report looting.

Please do not call 911 to report looting. We are aware of the situation and are actively working it. @NORCOM911 is getting inundated with calls about looting and the lines need to be left open for emergencies. Thank you. — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) June 1, 2020

Not surprisingly, looters had a night out on the town.

i’m all for peaceful protesting but seeing people coming to bellevue just to loot breaks my heart. totally taking away from the whole point of marching ): focus on the movement and don’t take advantage of it (not my video) pic.twitter.com/H514HuYeuH — Meghan Kelly (@megkelly77) May 31, 2020

Heads up for BELLEVUE shopping center in WA state! This was taken an hour ago and shared with me — There are CARTS set up with ROCKS. Why destroy property & businesses?! pic.twitter.com/60JVvmLHpY — Talia (@talialikeitis) June 1, 2020

A lot of looting in #Bellevue aided by a system that drops off looters with merchandise and they are picked up by others. Different spots where people are being picked up, as far as the chevron on Bellevue way and NE 26th block. © Jose Moreno – free to distribute. pic.twitter.com/Uee0tmxsb0 — Jose M. (@JMoSeattle) June 1, 2020

I am absolutely at a loss for words. This is so sickening and disgusting. Using the protest as a scapegoat to vandelize and steal. Pathetic. Pray for Bellevue. Pray for Seattle. Pray for America pic.twitter.com/FIkQp5v7p2 — tawab (@BasedGodTawabii) June 1, 2020

Just received video of this jewelry store in Bellevue that ended up being broken into and looted. #Q13Fox pic.twitter.com/KwC8v2EKNW — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) June 1, 2020

Bellevue Square is a free load. No police. pic.twitter.com/rxdD2bP1lG — David Nelson (@wapio3021) June 1, 2020

Only a handful of people appear to have been arrested.

At least five losers in handcuffs outside of Bellevue Square. pic.twitter.com/9oMzetilz2 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 1, 2020

We need more folks trained like the brave patriots above and we need them more than ever.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the spineless authorities charge these fine folks for defending themselves as is happening in Minneapolis.

