Leftists Plan "Scream Helplessly at the Sky" Events on Anniversary of Election

Thousands of leftists say they will attend events across the country on November 8 entitled, “Scream helplessly at the sky on the anniversary of the election.”

Numerous Facebook pages have been set up to arrange meet-ups in major cities during which anti-Trump social justice warriors will literally wail uncontrollably at the heavens.

The biggest event will take place at Boston Common, with 3,600 people indicating that they will attend and a further 27,000 marking themselves as “interested”.

The organisers are encouraging people to, “Come express your anger at the current state of democracy, and scream helplessly at the sky!”

Posts on the page for the event vary from people remarking, “2017 activism: yell at empty space to accomplish nothing,” to others asking, “What’s the hashtag so we can get this trending?”

Similar events have also been added to Facebook for Chicago, New Haven Green, Austin, Philadelphia, and Rochester NY.

The description for the event in Chicago, set to take place near Trump Tower, states, “Come join us as we scream helplessly into the sky, using words/moans/yells of choice to lament the shit show that is American politics.”

Organisers are also encouraging people who can’t attend the event in person to just yell in their own backyards.

“This is happening in Boston and we thought it might be therapeutic to do the same here in Rochester,” states the description to another event. “Come express your anger at the current state of democracy and join us around the Liberty Pole as we scream helplessly at the sky!”

Most of the individuals planning to attend the events are seemingly unaware that their behavior only reinforces the stereotype commonly known as “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” where hysterical anti-Trump agitators act out like petulant children by engaging in public temper tantrums.

This was very much on display in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s inauguration, when numerous Hillary Clinton supporters were caught on camera crying uncontrollably, having panic attacks or screaming like psychopaths.

