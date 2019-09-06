Leftists Protest Opening of Canada's First Chick-fil-A to Defend "Oppressed Bodies of the Chickens"

Leftists are staging a “die-in” to protest against the opening of Canada’s first Chick-fil-A, with one demonstrator drawing attention to the “oppressed bodies of the chickens.”

Animal rights and LGBT activists have gathered outside the company’s store in Toronto to ‘unite against hate’.

Protesters outside Chick-Fil-A at the Toronto grand opening are staging a “die-in” today… Imagine being this mad about a piece of chicken between two pieces of bread? pic.twitter.com/yASbrPeico — The Rebel (@RebelNewsOnline) September 6, 2019

“Hey hey, Ho-ho, homophobia’s got to go!” they chanted.

The sight of a customer in a MAGA hat also caused multiple nervous breakdowns.

To the folks wearing #MAGA hats in line at @ChickfilA in Toronto, all you're doing is proving how hateful you are. pic.twitter.com/CmVj3LSGpJ — Intolerant of Intolerance ▼ (@AllyDietrich) September 6, 2019

The demonstrations haven’t deterred customers, who joined a long line outside the fast food restaurant to get their hands on a tasty chicken sandwich.

The store has said it won’t close its doors and will remain open throughout the rest of today and Saturday.

Large protest outside of Toronto’s new @ChickfilA location. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/w2apJljqUq — The Ryersonian (@theryersonian) September 6, 2019

LGBT activists are upset at Chick-fil-A’s “homophobia” because the company has previously given charitable donations to conservative causes.

One activist announced via a megaphone that the event was crucial to draw attention to the “oppressed bodies of the chickens.”

Protesters outside TO #ChickfilA chant “we will not be silenced.” Say they plan to protest at all 15 GTA locations planned for this chain. pic.twitter.com/so5F0hqCqM — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) September 6, 2019

“Alexa, how do we simultaneously make vegans look stupid while ensuring a bumper weekend in profits for Canada’s first Chick-fil-A?”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————