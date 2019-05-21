Leftists Rage After NYT Reports The 'Happiest Of All Wives' Are Religious Conservatives

The New York Times caused a mass triggering on Monday after publishing a report showing religious conservative women have the happiest marriages.

“It turns out that the happiest of all wives in America are religious conservatives, followed by their religious progressive counterparts,” the NY Times reported late Sunday. “Fully 73 percent of wives who hold conservative gender values and attend religious services regularly with their husbands have high-quality marriages.”

“When it comes to relationship quality, there is a J-curve in women’s marital happiness, with women on the left and the right enjoying higher quality marriages than those in the middle — but especially wives on the right.”

Leftoids had total meltdowns in response:

You know absolutely about the repression of religious conservative women, huh? I would have reported that I was "so happy" while I went back and forth planning my suicide. This is irresponsible reporting. — ✨Manic Aes Sedai Dream Girl✨ (@RCruzyBee) May 20, 2019

Same! Nothing else was acceptable. — stuck in the south (@whychristians) May 20, 2019

I used to lie to myself about how happy I was too. I wasn’t. But I was taught to find joy in suffering. — EQ (@foodieque) May 20, 2019

“…I was taught to find joy in suffering.”

Wow, how terrible!



Fortunately, now you’ve realized the path to ascendance is whining about everything on social media for internet points! Remember ladies, the more hysterical your posts are the more internet points you receive!

You know they’re taught to be that way of else they’re “not serving their husband or God well”. Want to know how I know? I was a religious right pastors wife. — Alice Jean🌹 (@AliceJean07) May 20, 2019

Keep selling this nonsense. Women know the truth. — marie skou (@marie_skou) May 20, 2019

It’s a conspiracy! Were the Russkies involved in this study?!

First off “ignorance is bliss” is a saying for a reason. Second, I’m an atheist and I’d be ecstatic with literally everything if I wasn’t busy being pissed off by religious people tryna control me all the time. — Onapack (@Onapack) May 20, 2019

😂 those darn religious folks always ruining your personal happiness. — Isaiah Dean (@plumbdumb1990) May 20, 2019

Is this all self-reported happiness? Because in my experience with that culture, married, conservative women are only ALLOWED to feel happy about it. — RockyBullwinkle (@BuiltFyrdeTough) May 20, 2019

Abused women will say what they're supposed to say. There are consequences if they don't. #Exvangelical — Asha Hawkesworth (@ashahawkesworth) May 20, 2019

Lying on an internet poll can get you stoned to death by America’s ruling theocracy!

Lots of “happy” Progressive women losing their minds in the replies here why — ^_^ funicon (@funicon1) May 20, 2019

Just wait until they find out the other keys to a successful marriage!