Leftists Rage After NYT Reports The 'Happiest Of All Wives' Are Religious Conservatives

Image Credits: Allan Ajifo, Wikimedia Commons.

The New York Times caused a mass triggering on Monday after publishing a report showing religious conservative women have the happiest marriages.

“It turns out that the happiest of all wives in America are religious conservatives, followed by their religious progressive counterparts,” the NY Times reported late Sunday. “Fully 73 percent of wives who hold conservative gender values and attend religious services regularly with their husbands have high-quality marriages.”

“When it comes to relationship quality, there is a J-curve in women’s marital happiness, with women on the left and the right enjoying higher quality marriages than those in the middle — but especially wives on the right.”

Leftoids had total meltdowns in response:

“…I was taught to find joy in suffering.”

Wow, how terrible!


Fortunately, now you’ve realized the path to ascendance is whining about everything on social media for internet points! Remember ladies, the more hysterical your posts are the more internet points you receive!

It’s a conspiracy! Were the Russkies involved in this study?!

Lying on an internet poll can get you stoned to death by America’s ruling theocracy!

Just wait until they find out the other keys to a successful marriage!


