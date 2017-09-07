Leftists Spew Hate As White House Announces Charities Trump Will Donate To

On Wednesday, the White House released a list of charities that President Trump will donate to as part of the Hurricane Harvey relief effort, and leftists were once again triggered into spewing hate.

After whining and complaining that there had been no announcement of exactly who Trump would give the $1 million he has promised, leftists had to redirect their vitriol when an announcement was made.

Please. If Narcissist-in-Chief Drumpf were to donate $1M (or less) to ANYONE, don'tcha think he'd insist on a prime time TV ceremony? — GinnyDorlan (@SensitivContent) September 6, 2017

We've heard this tune before. Which reporter is going to doggedly follow up on this until the money actually arrives? @Fahrenthold? https://t.co/LEGJ9iwRqS — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) August 31, 2017

Genuine charity requires no fanfare, just do it, for heaven's sake. It's always a reality episode. — Julian (@ZinczaneJulian) September 6, 2017

And then this… no fanfare:

Here's the list of charities that WH says will receive donations from POTUS and FLOTUS for Harvey relief pic.twitter.com/yW68SBT75I — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 6, 2017

Among other sizable donations, Trump will donate $300,000 to The Red Cross and Salvation Army.

So, did the hate stop there? Pffff no. All kinds of triggering was suddenly in effect.

That's a lot of religious (and only Christian) organizations. — Heather M. Ross (@mctoonish) September 6, 2017

Red Cross, Samaritan's Purse, & Salvation Army are a waste of a donation. Any religious group that discriminates in who they help is a no. — Angelica Rodriguez (@AngieRodr) September 7, 2017

He forgot Alt-right , KKK and White supremacist — DiegoAA (@diegosbailbonds) September 6, 2017

Don't forget "Sisters of the KKK." — Milton Fletcher (@mfletcher530) September 6, 2017

Some complained that there were not enough gay or minority charities on the list.

Most if not all are restrictive, religious, discrim orgs. Glad they're doing SOMETHING; but they turn minorities & LGBTQ AWAY in these times — Gemini (@wishboneandvine) September 6, 2017

Homophobic Salvation Army why not just give to the food banks — andrea davis (@tayery) September 6, 2017

Others, who have presumably donated more, complained a million dollars isn’t enough money:

Compared to what he and his sons bilked from charities over the years (and now the secret service), this is but a drop in the swamp. — PhillyTrevor (@PhillyTrevor) September 6, 2017

Really cheap for a billionaire. — Coco Lizana (@cocozana722) September 6, 2017

He's always bragging about how much money he has, so…so what — Kmay (@KMaydan) September 6, 2017

Others STILL don’t believe Trump will actually give anything:

Why am I instantly suspicious? — Matheuu™ (@_Matheuu_) September 6, 2017

We're counting on you @Acosta to follow thru & make sure each one is received — tim truman (@lalifetim) September 6, 2017

Can someone keep an eye on these? I'm still betting all the checks come from the Trump Foundation and not them personally. — Michael Yanochko (@MilkBone124) September 7, 2017

I'll believe it when the charities say they got it. — Katie O'Brien (@k8tobrien) September 6, 2017

Until I see the receipts for these donations I will assume it's just another Trump lie. — Erik Viker (@ErikViker) September 6, 2017

reprint that list "when" they receive the money… — marti jackson (@martijaxn) September 6, 2017

I look forward to @Fahrenthold proving this to be a lie. #liars #heartless — Amanda Basta (@patsfan_ab83) September 6, 2017

Words are one thing, actions are another. Just because they say they'll donate to these charities doesn't mean they actually will. — Harry Scondras (@Scondrasht) September 6, 2017

Still waiting for independent verification….what was it that Reagan used to say? Trust, but verify. — TampaChief17 (@TampaChief17) September 6, 2017

Lets hear it for the keyboard warriors, sitting at home, doing nothing productive and spewing hate at a rich person donating money to charity.