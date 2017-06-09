Leftists Threaten Riots, Assassinations if British Prime Minister Remains in Office

Leftists have responded to Theresa May’s attempt to form a new coalition government after the British general election by threatening riots and assassinations if socialist Jeremy Corbyn is not installed as leader.

Despite the fact that Corbyn lost by 318 seats to 261, the Labour Party leader and some of his supporters are bizarrely claiming that they “won” the election because May’s Conservatives failed to secure a majority and were forced into a coalition government with the Democratic Unionist Party.

Labour voters are now all over Twitter calling for riots to prevent May from taking office.

Others directly called for Theresa May to be assassinated.

While Theresa May ran a terrible campaign, is a globalist and needs to be replaced by a Brexiteer as soon as possible, the alternative – a country led by a literal terrorist sympathiser in Jeremy Corbyn and his mob of vicious left-wing thug supporters (Momentum) – is so much worse.

