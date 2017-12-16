Leftists Triggered After Taylor Swift Says 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better Year'

Image Credits: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.

Pop star Taylor Swift apparently struck a nerve with leftists and Internet trolls this week after she said she “couldn’t have asked for a better year” in 2017 and thanked her fans in a birthday Instagram post.

“I love you guys so much,” Swift captioned a photo taken at a recent London concert. “I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour.”

That simple message was apparently too much for some Twitter users — and at least a few media outlets — who questioned how Swift could have a “great year” with all the tragedy occurring in the world, including the election of President Donald Trump.

