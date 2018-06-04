Lega: "If Soros Is Worried About Italy, We Must Be Doing Something Right!"

A war of words has erupted in Italy after a row broke out between George Soros and the Deputy Leader of Lega.

The row started after George Soros gave an interview in which he openly accused Lega leader, Matteo Salvini, of being funded by Russia.

+++ George Soros : “gli italiani hanno diritto a sapere se Salvini è finanziato da Putin, io sono molto preoccupato per influenze russe “+++ #economicfest — Stefano Feltri (@StefanoFeltri) June 3, 2018

BORGHI – LEGA: REPLICA A SOROS: “ IL VENTO È CAMBIATO, SE NE FACCIANO UNA RAGIONE COLORO CHE HANNO GUADAGNATO SULLA MORTE DELLE PERSONE “ https://t.co/uZETxii0RY — Claudio Borghi A. (@borghi_claudio) June 3, 2018

He said: “Italians have a right to know if Salvini is funded by Putin, I am very concerned about Russian influences.”

