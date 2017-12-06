Lena Dunham, Tina Brown Say They Warned Clinton Campaign About Harvey Weinstein

Actress Lena Dunham and former New Yorker editor Tina Brown say they were ignored after warning Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaigns against allowing Hollywood mogul and Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein to host fundraisers because of his alleged mistreatment of women.

Ms. Dunham, a vocal Clinton supporter, told The New York Times in an interview published Wednesday that she alerted Kristina Schake, the campaign’s deputy communications director, in March of 2016 that she had heard numerous stories of Mr. Weinstein sexually assaulting and harassing women.

“I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point,” the former “Girls” star recalled. “I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fundraisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.”

Ms. Dunham claimed that Ms. Schake told her she would relay the message to former campaign manager Robby Mook, who told The Times he received no such information.

Read More