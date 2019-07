Leo Zagami, live in studio and fresh from a book tour, gives his impressions of discusses his American road trip.

Meanwhile, back in Italy, Putin meets the Pope.

What is the history of the Jesuits & Russia and what is going on now?

Zagami also touched on Italy’s tactic to push back against the EU’s financial controls with MiniBOT, a kind of parallel currency.

And, Libya threatens to flood EU with ISIS terrorists.