Leon Panetta: Trump's Foreign Intel Comments A 'Violation of the Oath of Office'

Former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on Friday tore into President Trump’s recent comments suggesting he would accept foreign intel on a campaign opponent, calling it a “violation of the oath of office.”

CNN’s Erin Burnett pressed the ex-Obama official on whether Trump’s comments could qualify as an impeachable act.

“The president of the United States swears an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. And to defend it against all enemies — foreign and domestic,” Panetta said.

“I think clearly it does represent a dangerous moment … Once these incidents take place, they’re going to be countered with other efforts…and that means escalation,” former CIA director Leon Panetta says about the attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. pic.twitter.com/NpdHW1nS8V — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) June 15, 2019

Panetta accused the president of supporting an act that is against the law.

“The law says that no one should receive any kind of benefit, any candidate who receives a benefit from any foreign country is violating the laws of our country. That’s clear. It’s a violation of law,” Panetta stated.

“And for the President of the United States to say he would be willing to take that information and not have to call the FBI, I think represents a violation of the oath of office that this president took.”

