Less Than 5 Minutes Into Golden Globes, Seth Meyers Couldn’t Resist Making A Lame Trump Joke

NBC late night comedian and host of the 2018 Golden Globes Seth Meyers couldn’t get through five minutes of his opening monologue without making a joke about President Donald Trump, and it fell flat.

Meyers said a woman might have been better suited to host the awards show given the news of recent sexual harassment scandals, but he assured the audience he was the right choice because he was a man “with absolutely no power in Hollywood. I’m not even the most powerful Seth in the room tonight,” Meyers said.

He then pointed to actor Seth Rogen who was in the crowd and said, “Hey remember when he [Rogen] was the guy making trouble with North Korea? Simpler times.”

Meyers was referring to Rogen’s 2014 film “The Interview” which centered on an assassination plot against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

