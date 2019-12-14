Lesson for Trump in U.K. Election Is Pro-Working Class Economic Agenda Wins

Image Credits: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump should adopt a “Johnson-style platform” for his 2020 presidential reelection campaign to unify “working-class and middle-class voters” on the issues of government-administered services and immigration reform, said Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen, author of The Working Class Republican: Ronald Reagan and the Return of Blue-Collar Conservatism, in a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Olsen likened Thursday’s general election in the United Kingdom to the 1980 presidential election.

“This is the 1980 election,” said Olsen, “where working-class Democrats who had been Democrats by heritage, who would never think about voting for a Republican, decided en masse to give Ronald Reagan a try.”

LISTEN:

Ronald Reagan won “working-class areas” that — with the exception of Richard Nixon’s win in the 1968 presidential election — “for 50 years … hadn’t elected Republicans since the Great Depression,” explained Olsen.

Read more

Jack Hadfield @jackhadders remotes in to The Alex Jones Show with Tom Pappert from the UK to break down the recent election victory for conservatives.
Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

EU warns of post-Brexit rival Britain after Johnson win

EU warns of post-Brexit rival Britain after Johnson win

World News
Comments
Joe Biden: Boris Johnson Victory Portends Doom for More Leftist Democrat Party

Joe Biden: Boris Johnson Victory Portends Doom for More Leftist Democrat Party

World News
Comments

Trump Weighing 100% Tariffs On EU Products Including Irish Whiskey, Cognac, Spanish Olive Oil And French Cheese

World News
comments

South Korea Releases Imagined ‘Preemptive Strike’ Video On North

World News
comments

Labour’s failure to realise this was a 2nd Brexit referendum hands Britain to Boris

World News
comments

Comments