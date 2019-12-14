Lesson for Trump in U.K. Election Is Pro-Working Class Economic Agenda Wins

President Donald Trump should adopt a “Johnson-style platform” for his 2020 presidential reelection campaign to unify “working-class and middle-class voters” on the issues of government-administered services and immigration reform, said Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen, author of The Working Class Republican: Ronald Reagan and the Return of Blue-Collar Conservatism, in a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Olsen likened Thursday’s general election in the United Kingdom to the 1980 presidential election.

“This is the 1980 election,” said Olsen, “where working-class Democrats who had been Democrats by heritage, who would never think about voting for a Republican, decided en masse to give Ronald Reagan a try.”

Ronald Reagan won “working-class areas” that — with the exception of Richard Nixon’s win in the 1968 presidential election — “for 50 years … hadn’t elected Republicans since the Great Depression,” explained Olsen.

