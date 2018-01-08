"Let it Burn": Leftists Respond To Fire At Trump Tower

The news of a fire breaking out on top of Trump Tower in New York brought out the usual sub-human subjects on Twitter, who wished that it would destroy the building with The President inside.

The fire broke out on the roof of the 58-story Trump Tower on 5th Avenue, and was thankfully prevented from spreading inside by over 100 firefighters on the scene.

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018

Initial reports suggested that the blaze was due to an issue with an electrical box, no evacuations were made and only two minor injuries were reported.

Fire official briefs on small fire on roof of Trump Tower; fire was not inside the building; two minor injuries reported. https://t.co/a7QHCEt2c9 pic.twitter.com/ZiXchfu6kR — ABC News (@ABC) January 8, 2018

The fire was said to be under control by 7:30 am. The President and his family were not in residence, much to the disappointment of deranged anti-Trumpers on social media.

Here are some of the classy responses:

Bummer he isn’t there — Adam (@adam_ninotalito) January 8, 2018

The fire at #TrumpTower is a foretaste of the eternal damnation awaiting him. — Harold Itzkowitz (@HaroldItz) January 8, 2018

And it continued:

https://twitter.com/305Pirate/status/950347811060674560

Hey @realDonaldTrump, your failing Trump Tower is burning up like your presidency.. u might wanna put down the Diet Coke & handle that.. where are all the Deplorables to put out the fire. 🤔.. oh well, you’re lucky that we have the best Fire Dept in the world in NYC #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/2wLJljEhlD — DJ Baker (@justDooDirty) January 8, 2018

TRUMP tower on fire — Dancing in the streets!! — John Marine (@john_marine481) January 8, 2018

Wishing for destruction of businesses and property, and death upon innocent people… real classy: