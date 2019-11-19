"Let the Baby Die" Signs Aimed at Child Fighting Rare Birth Disorders

An Ohio family says they are shocked after signs appeared demanding they “let the baby die,” instead of fundraising for their young son afflicted with multiple rare birth disorders.

Father KC Ahlers says the vile messages were erected in response to signs he had posted around a local mall explaining his child’s situation and requesting assistance from the Toledo community.

“Stop asking for money. Let the baby die. It’s called Darwinism. Happy Holidays,” the signs read.



“Let the baby die.” That’s the message written on a sign directed at a local baby battling two rare diseases. Tonight, the father is speaking out against the cruelty. It’s a story you’ll only see on 13abc. Tune in to Action News at 11. pic.twitter.com/itG2xZmDPH — Micaela Marshall 13abc (@MMarshallTV) November 16, 2019

“It shocked me. I mean it really shocked me that somebody would have that kind of cruelty,” Ahlers told local media. “I came out. I saw it. Immediately took the one down. There were other ones that were up, but somebody, some other good Samaritans kicked them down.”

Ahlers says his son RJ has two birth disorders, one relating to a chromosome abnormality, and another which affects his brain.

The boy also has a hole in his heart, which does not allow most babies to live past the age of two.

“We want to raise our son to not reciprocate hatred,” Ahlers said. “We want to battle hatred with love. So, we obviously know somebody that did this is disturbed and we hope they get help. But, we’re going to keep taking your signs down as we see them because this town doesn’t need hatred. This town needs love.”

A fundraiser for baby RJ can be found here.



Larry Nichols joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the corrupt establishment’s intentions to crush the will of the people.

The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!