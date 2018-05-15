Lethal Pig Virus Similar to Sars Could Strike Humans

Image Credits: University of Liverpool Faculty of Health & Life Sciences, Flickr.

Scientists have claimed that porcine deltacoronavirus, a virus that causes illness in pigs, could pose a lethal threat to the human race after groundbreaking lab results.

Lab tests show the virus, first detected in China in 2012, moves between the cells of different species including humans.

The disease shows similarities to the deadly viruses responsible for Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and Mers (Middle East respiratory syndrome) which together have caused the death of more than 1,000 people.

