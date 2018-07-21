‘Let's Flip This Seat Red’: Ocasio-Cortez Makes Gaffe Campaigning with Bernie

Far-left New York congressional candidate Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez misidentified in a video what party she is campaigning for.

On a campaign stop with socialist Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday, she appeared to forget, or misquoted, what party she was campaigning for.

“Hello everybody,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “um, so excited to be hopping on here, Senator Sanders’ account, and we’re here in Kansas City to rally for Brent Welder, we’re gonna flip this seat red in November!”

Though red is commonly understood as the color of the Republican Party, perhaps she was referring to the red flag – the famous symbol of communism.

In any case, it further highlights Ocasio-Cortez’s political inexperience.

Last week, she stumbled during an interview over the Israel-Palestine conflict before finally admitting she was “not an expert.”

Some of her potential Democrat colleagues agree, asserting her socialist platform would “bankrupt the country.”

“Meteors fizz out,” Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.) said on Tuesday. “What she will learn in this institution is that it’s glacial to begin with, and therefore no matter how far you rise, that’s just how far you will ultimately get your comeuppance.”


