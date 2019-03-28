Letter from House Intelligence Committee Republicans calling for Adam Schiff to Resign

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee signed a letter Thursday calling for Chairman Adam Schiff to resign over his peddling of the Russia collusion conspiracy theory.

In the letter sent Thursday, Congressman Devin Nunes and other GOP Intelligence Committee members urged Schiff to step down over his “willingness to continue to promote a demonstrably false narrative,” after an FBI probe into collusion between Trump and Russia came up empty.

“Your actions both past and present are incompatible with your duty as Chairman of this Committee,” the letter said. “We have no faith in your ability to discharge your duties in a manner consistent with your Constitutional responsibility and urge your immediate resignation as Chairman of this Committee.”

Republican Rep. Mike Conaway read the letter Thursday during a hearing where Schiff was present. Schiff responded by listing reasons he believed the Trump campaign’s meetings with Russians were unseemly.

WATCH: GOP House Intel members call on #RussiaHoax truther Adam Schiff to resign as Chairman of the House Intel Committee for knowingly and repeatedly lying to the American people about collusion. He has been exposed as the fraud he truly is! #FullOfSchiff pic.twitter.com/lMi2zwZN4F — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2019

“You might think it’s okay,” Schiff told Republicans. “I don’t.”

The committee’s recommendation comes as President Trump on Thursday also called for Schiff to resign.

Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Schiff responded later Thursday saying he still believed the Trump campaign’s interactions with Russians were “unpatriotic” and “corrupt.”