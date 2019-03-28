Letter from House Intelligence Committee Republicans calling for Adam Schiff to Resign

Image Credits: Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee signed a letter Thursday calling for Chairman Adam Schiff to resign over his peddling of the Russia collusion conspiracy theory.

In the letter sent Thursday, Congressman Devin Nunes and other GOP Intelligence Committee members urged Schiff to step down over his “willingness to continue to promote a demonstrably false narrative,” after an FBI probe into collusion between Trump and Russia came up empty.

“Your actions both past and present are incompatible with your duty as Chairman of this Committee,” the letter said. “We have no faith in your ability to discharge your duties in a manner consistent with your Constitutional responsibility and urge your immediate resignation as Chairman of this Committee.”

Republican Rep. Mike Conaway read the letter Thursday during a hearing where Schiff was present. Schiff responded by listing reasons he believed the Trump campaign’s meetings with Russians were unseemly.

“You might think it’s okay,” Schiff told Republicans. “I don’t.”

The committee’s recommendation comes as President Trump on Thursday also called for Schiff to resign.

Schiff responded later Thursday saying he still believed the Trump campaign’s interactions with Russians were “unpatriotic” and “corrupt.”


