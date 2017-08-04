Levin: Grand jury leakers want to destroy Trump

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

The latest news regarding the ongoing Russia investigation is that special counsel Robert Mueller impaneled a grand jury in D.C., affording him the power to subpoena documents, put witnesses under oath, and seek an indictment should there be any evidence of criminal activity.

From the beginning, Conservative Review Editor-in-Chief Mark Levin has said that this investigation — which began as a counter-intelligence investigation and has yet to produce evidence of criminal activity — is being used by Democrats to politically damage President Trump and set him up for impeachment, should the DNC take Congress in 2018.

“It is a process that is un-American when it is abused the way this one has been abused,” Levin said.

Listen:

As Levin reviewed the details of the grand jury and news of subpoenas being issued, it became abundantly clear that details of the investigation are being leaked to the media to harm the president politically.

