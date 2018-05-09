Lewinsky Unloads on Event Organizer, Disinvited after Bill Clinton Invite

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky was disinvited from speaking at an event after ex-President Bill Clinton was also invited.

Lewinsky was scheduled to speak at a Town & Country magazine philanthropy summit when she received word her presence was no longer welcome.

“dear world: please don’t invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and –then after i’ve accepted– uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited. It’s 2018,” Lewinsky wrote.

The notorious intern, who’s become an anti-bullying activist, added that an article in Town & Country wouldn’t be a suitable consolation.

p.s. …and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018

A representative for Clinton said they were unaware of Monica’s dis-invite.

“President Clinton was invited to address the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit. He gladly accepted. Neither he nor his staff knew anything about the invitation or it being rescinded,” tweeted Clinton’s Press Secretary Angel Ureña.

President Clinton was invited to address the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit. He gladly accepted. Neither he nor his staff knew anything about the invitation or it being rescinded. https://t.co/iZ0xtG4OvQ — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) May 9, 2018

HuffPo and People say they reached out to Town & Country but didn’t receive a response.