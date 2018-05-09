Lewinsky Unloads on Event Organizer, Disinvited after Bill Clinton Invite

Image Credits: George Pimentel/WireImage / Dylan Buell/Getty Images.

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky was disinvited from speaking at an event after ex-President Bill Clinton was also invited.

Lewinsky was scheduled to speak at a Town & Country magazine philanthropy summit when she received word her presence was no longer welcome.

“dear world: please don’t invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and –then after i’ve accepted– uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited. It’s 2018,” Lewinsky wrote.

The notorious intern, who’s become an anti-bullying activist, added that an article in Town & Country wouldn’t be a suitable consolation.

A representative for Clinton said they were unaware of Monica’s dis-invite.

“President Clinton was invited to address the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit. He gladly accepted. Neither he nor his staff knew anything about the invitation or it being rescinded,” tweeted Clinton’s Press Secretary Angel Ureña.

HuffPo and People say they reached out to Town & Country but didn’t receive a response.


