Lewis Hamilton is living proof of the “systemic racism” he complains about.

A multi-time world champion and he only has;

– 15 supercars.

– 4 luxury homes.

– A £60 milion a year contract with Mercedes.

– A net worth of $285 million.

The struggle is real.

