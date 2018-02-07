LGBT Activists Push for LGBTQQICAPF2K

The war between reason and the ridiculous rages on.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau corrected a woman who used the term “mankind” instead of “peoplekind.” Wow.

Not to be completely dusted in the race for supreme cultural wokeness, America is putting its best (make that “worst”) foot forward: according to National Review’s Kat Timpf, some are fighting for the evolution of LGBT to the more inclusive LGBTQQICAPF2K.

This isn’t a joke. At least, not intentionally by those left-wing warriors pushing for the change. Timpf posted to Twitter:

“Some Activists Want to Turn ‘LGBT’ Into ‘LGBTQQICAPF2K’ for Inclusion.”

Some Activists Want to Turn ‘LGBT’ Into ‘LGBTQQICAPF2K ’ for Inclusion https://t.co/95fAByNhw5 via @KatTimpf pic.twitter.com/f9Vs5TvjXj — National Review (@NRO) February 6, 2018

To be clear, the letters stand for: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, curious, asexual, agender, ally, pansexual, polysexual, friends and family, two-spirit, and kink.

Yes — “friends and family.” And “kink.” Therefore, if your cousin is gay, you’re a LGBTQQICAPF2K member of peoplekind. If you’re kinky too, then you’re doubly certified.

Timpf understandably commented:

“Honestly, I’d have to agree with anyone who thinks this is one of the dumbest things of all time. As the piece in The Gay UK itself notes, the entire purpose of the acronym is ‘to encompass any community that defines itself as anything but heterosexual or cisgender’ — but the only reason that ‘kink’ would need to be added would be to encompass people who are heterosexual and/or cisgender. After all, any people in the ‘kink’ community who are not heterosexual and/or cisgender would have already been included in the community under the other letters.”

Some of the responding tweets were quite hilarious.

Dude. Make it the Alphabet and call it a day. Otherwise it will never end. — Eric (@EIA1120) February 6, 2018

LGBT-Z, I’m telling you it’s much more inclusive. You can even add the infinity sign if you choose. — Kenzie (@KenzieRjones_) February 6, 2018

Well written. Honestly, let's call it AtoZ orientation and have done with it. Is that inclusive enough, or not, because it doesn't include intergalactic alphanumeric characters? This campaign for "inclusion" gets more convoluted by the abbreviation! — Zaven Rell (@faktsonly) February 6, 2018

What happened to LGBTQQIP2SAA – has someone been dropped? — Mike Baldock (@VoteMikeBaldock) February 6, 2018

One follower called the pot on crying “black”:

One post highlighted the idiocy of wokeness particularly well:

"Some activists" forgot the N (nonbinary). Back to the blackboard, or whatever the 'inclusive' crowd is calling that large board with a smooth, typically dark, surface these days. Maybe I should have written 'drawing board,' but that smacks of privilege. Sandbox? https://t.co/fa6YBCYnuR — Sebastian_Tombs (@AngelsOfDoom) February 6, 2018

Will it ever end? If history is any indicator, for those on the Left, the answer is “No.” Which is, incidentally, the same answer the culture must have for their bullying demands that we capitulate to their insanity.