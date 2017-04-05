The LGBT community is pushing their agenda further and further, now moving on to young children.


Related Articles

Trump-themed Late Night Show Launched by Comedy Central

Trump-themed Late Night Show Launched by Comedy Central

Hot News
Comments
F-16 Military Plane Crashes Near Joint Base Andrews: Sources

F-16 Military Plane Crashes Near Joint Base Andrews: Sources

Hot News
Comments

Navy Veteran Has Dire Warning For The Public

Hot News
Comments

Please, Somebody Play the Race Card: ‘Like white on (Susan) Rice’

Hot News
Comments

Gun Sales Have Fallen Since Obama Left Office

Hot News
Comments

Comments