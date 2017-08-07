Liberal Anti-Trump Media Group Goes All In For Embattled Gen. McMaster

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Media Matters for America, the George Soros-funded progressive activist organization, is praising Trump’s National Security Adviser, H.R. McMaster, for terminating some members of President Donald Trump’s National Security Council, criticizing conservative media for questioning his loyalty to the president, and his decision to allow former NSA Susan Rice continued access to classified information.

“Media in support of President Donald Trump are calling for the ouster of Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, accusing him of being a ‘globalist’ ‘traitor’ who is ‘aligned with the enemies of Trump and America,’ ” Media Matters wrote on its website on Friday.

Media Matters, founded by Hillary Clinton ally David Brock, titled its article “Fake news purveyors, Twitter trolls, and Sean Hannity go all in against national security adviser McMaster.”

“Over the past month, McMaster has worked to oust some members of the National Security Council (NSC) who were previously aligned with former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Trump’s chief strategist (and former Breitbart News head) Steve Bannon,” Media Matters wrote.

