Liberal Camille Paglia: Transgender Surgery 'Can't Change Anyone's Sex' -- DNA is Set

Liberal Camille Paglia, an academic, best selling author, and public intellectual, said there are “a lot of lies being propagated” about the transgender issue, with “wildly inflated claims” about gender and the false idea that sex-reassignment surgery can change someone’s sex. It cannot, said Paglia, who added that people who encourage transgenderism in children are committing “child abuse.”

“I think that the transgender propagandists make wildly inflated claims about the multiplicity of gender,” said Paglia during an interview on Roda Viva Internacional.

“In sex-reassignment surgery, even today, with all of its advances, cannot, in fact, change anyone’s sex,” she said. “You can define yourself as a trans man or a trans woman or one of these new gradations along the scale, but ultimately every single cell in the human body, the DNA in that cell remains coded for your biological birth.”

“So there are a lot of lies being propagated at the present moment,” she said, “which I think is not in anyone’s best interests.”

