Liberal Celebs Fawn Over Eminem Freestyle Trump Takedown

Rappers, celebrities, and members of the media praised rapper Eminem after he unleashed a fiery four-and-a-half-minute freestyle takedown of President Trump.

In the video, which aired at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, listed off his qualms with Trump, from his handling of North Korea, NFL kneelers, and federal response to the devastation in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria.

“All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored, would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers,” Eminem said.

The rapper also took aim at any of his fans who are also supporters of Trump, ending the video saying “fuck you,” and lifting his middle finger.

