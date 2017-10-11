Liberal Celebs Fawn Over Eminem Freestyle Trump Takedown

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons .

Rappers, celebrities, and members of the media praised rapper Eminem after he unleashed a fiery four-and-a-half-minute freestyle takedown of President Trump.

In the video, which aired at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, listed off his qualms with Trump, from his handling of North Korea, NFL kneelers, and federal response to the devastation in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria.

“All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored, would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers,” Eminem said.

The rapper also took aim at any of his fans who are also supporters of Trump, ending the video saying “fuck you,” and lifting his middle finger.

Read more


Related Articles

Powerful Video: 'Enablers like Hillary Clinton Allowed Weinstein To Get Away With Sexual Abuse'

Powerful Video: ‘Enablers like Hillary Clinton Allowed Weinstein To Get Away With Sexual Abuse’

Hot News
Comments
Harvey Weinstein Threatened Careers of Stars If They Didn't Wear Wife's Clothing Brand

Harvey Weinstein Threatened Careers of Stars If They Didn’t Wear Wife’s Clothing Brand

Hot News
Comments

Eminem Attacks Trump in Four Minutes of Furious Rap

Hot News
Comments

‘Stand up’ for Harvey Weinstein: Lindsay Lohan reportedly defends mogul in now-deleted post

Hot News
Comments

Bill Clinton Rape Accuser Blasts Hillary’s Response to Weinstein Scandal

Hot News
Comments

Comments