Liberal City Of Austin, Tx Pushing to Install Wall To Stop Crime And Drugs

As trendy leftists fight against President Trump’s border wall, Alex Jones presents a local news report from Austin, Texas where business owners are petitioning the city government to build a wall in an affluent part of town to prevent crime and maintain public sanitation.

The downtown area is the center of Austin’s tourist hub and the wall could really help the city, but the irony is lost on most liberals who support the move.

Watch a local report on the proposed wall here to see how the media covered the story.


