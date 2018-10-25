Liberal Douchebag Knocks MAGA Hat Off Black Trump Supporter's Head

A viral video shows a man verbally harassing and assaulting a black Trump supporter in a Starbucks Coffee lobby.

“Why the fuck are you supporting Trump?” a man in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey screamed while waving his finger in the Trump supporters face.

The man with the MAGA hat replied, “Because it’s my opinion. What’s wrong with me supporting Trump?”

“When the fuck was America great?” asked the Chiefs fan as he tapped the MAGA hat.

While trying to have a phone conversation, the Trump supporter replied, “Trump has done a lot of good stuff.”

“What is the problem? It’s just a hat,” the Trump supporter pleaded, causing a second man to chime in, saying, “I’m not cool with it and I don’t think anyone in this store is cool with this.”

Finally becoming irritated, the man with the MAGA hat retorted, “What are you going to do about me wearing this hat?”

“Take it off,” the liberal responded and the Trump supporter answered, “I’m not taking off my hat.”

“Well, I’ll take it off for you,” sneered the anti-Trumper as he threw the cap on the ground and walked off.

This is yet another example of violence from the left who virtue signal 24/7 about being compassionate and inclusive.

