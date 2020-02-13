Liberal Groups and High-Powered Lawyers Swarm Detroit to Keep Dead Voters on Rolls

Liberal groups and high-powered New York attorneys swooped into Detroit this week to help the city fight a lawsuit over its voter roll irregularities, which included thousands of deceased individuals appearing on the rolls.

The League of Women Voters of Michigan and its Detroit chapter filed a motion to intervene on behalf of Detroit city clerk Janice Winfrey and Director of Elections George Azzouz.

Winfrey and Azzouz were sued in December by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), an election integrity group.

The officials had ignored PILF’s requests to inspect Detroit’s voter registrations after the group discovered thousands of ineligible voters on the city’s rolls.

