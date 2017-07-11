Liberal Icon Meltdown: Shia LaBeouf Threatens to Kill Cops Amid Drunken Arrest

***Warning: This article contains graphic language. Reader discretion advised.***

***

Disney child star and poster boy for the left’s anti-Trump hate Shia LaBeouf threatened to shoot police during a drunken arrest over the weekend.

The troubled Transformers actor went off on a racist tirade Saturday morning in Savannah, Georgia, as he was being arrested for disorderly conduct.

Body cam footage features LaBeouf berating officers as he’s hauled away in a patrol car.

“If I had my gun, I’d blow your shit up,” the belligerent “He Will Not Divide Us” campaign founder told arresting officers as he sat in the back seat of a cruiser.

“You’re a bitch though,” the actor continued.

LaBeouf also issued a racist plea to a white officer, telling him, “You put your own kind in the f***ing pen.”

Later the embattled actor also brought up President Donald Trump while he berated a black officer, telling him, “You’ve got a president that don’t give a shit about you, and you stuck in a police force that don’t give a fuck about you, so you want to arrest what? White people who give a fuck? Who ask for cigarettes? I came up to you trying to be nice, you stupid bitch. I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb fuck. Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist, you stupid bitch?”

“I’ve got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid bitch,” LaBeouf added.

“Shia was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstruction,” according to TMZ.

LaBeouf also made headlines earlier this year when image board site 4chan was able to track down the secret, hidden location of a flag bearing the actor’s anti-Trump campaign slogan “He will not divide us,” replacing it with a bright red “Make American Great Again” hat and t-shirt depicting Donald Trump and Pepe the Frog.

While the actor appears to hate the current US president, Donald Trump on the other hand has called LaBeouf “a really nice guy” when sober and wished him the best.