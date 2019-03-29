Liberal Journo Claims NBC Editor Bullied Him to Delay Story 'On Behalf of DNC'

Image Credits: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images.

A left-leaning news editor claims he was bullied to hold off on publishing a story, regarding the upcoming Democrat debates, by MSNBC’s politics editor working “on behalf of the DNC.”

In a lengthy thread published on Twitter Friday, New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali called out Dafna Linzer, NBC News & MSNBC politics managing editor, over a threatening phone call in which she insisted he not publish a story in order to give the DNC more time to prepare.

Ali says Linzer called after he had phoned the DNC to fact check the story before publishing it in his personal newsletter. During the call the DNC also requested he delay the story for about an hour, to which he refused because the news could leak during that time leaving him without a scoop.

“After exchanging pleasantries, Dafna told me that she received a call from the DNC and was told I had a story,” Ali documented in several tweets. “Now it’s not strange that the DNC called her, they were coordinating an announcement. What was strange was that she was calling me and taking a menacing tone.”

“She asked if I could hold the story and I said I couldn’t. She was agitated, ‘why not?’ I said I’m not going to lose a scoop. Then she got angrier and said ‘Why not? It’s not a big deal, let them make a few phone calls.'”

Ali says he still can’t figure out why Linzer would stick her neck on the line for what he considered a “stupid scoop,” but that he felt compelled to expose Linzer’s “bad behavior” publicly after speaking with colleagues and feeling she “advocated for me to not do something on behalf of a political party.”

Zero Hedge notes Ali’s story suggests “how closely the MSM and DNC will be ‘coordinating’ efforts going into 2020.”


