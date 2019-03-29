Liberal Journo Claims NBC Editor Bullied Him to Delay Story 'On Behalf of DNC'

A left-leaning news editor claims he was bullied to hold off on publishing a story, regarding the upcoming Democrat debates, by MSNBC’s politics editor working “on behalf of the DNC.”

In a lengthy thread published on Twitter Friday, New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali called out Dafna Linzer, NBC News & MSNBC politics managing editor, over a threatening phone call in which she insisted he not publish a story in order to give the DNC more time to prepare.

Ali says Linzer called after he had phoned the DNC to fact check the story before publishing it in his personal newsletter. During the call the DNC also requested he delay the story for about an hour, to which he refused because the news could leak during that time leaving him without a scoop.

“After exchanging pleasantries, Dafna told me that she received a call from the DNC and was told I had a story,” Ali documented in several tweets. “Now it’s not strange that the DNC called her, they were coordinating an announcement. What was strange was that she was calling me and taking a menacing tone.”

“She asked if I could hold the story and I said I couldn’t. She was agitated, ‘why not?’ I said I’m not going to lose a scoop. Then she got angrier and said ‘Why not? It’s not a big deal, let them make a few phone calls.'”

Ali says he still can’t figure out why Linzer would stick her neck on the line for what he considered a “stupid scoop,” but that he felt compelled to expose Linzer’s “bad behavior” publicly after speaking with colleagues and feeling she “advocated for me to not do something on behalf of a political party.”

2. Dafna, who oversees the political coverage for NBC and MSNBC, was calling to bully me into delaying the publication of an innocuous scoop and at no point did she advocate for her network, it was only about the DNC. Here’s how this all started… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2019

4. At first I thought it was just a fun tidbit that I could tweet out. But after I called several presidential campaign staffers I learn that all the Dem campaigns were desperate to learn what the dates were going to be. I decided to post the scoop as an item in my newsletter. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2019

6. So I won’t share most of what was said but can tell you it’s pretty run-of-the mill stuff. I asked the DNC if my tip was accurate and they asked if they could call me back in 10 minutes. A few minutes later they called back and asked if I could delay posting my scoop — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2019

8. I’ve never spoken to Dafna by phone. A couple years ago she reached out to me to see if I wanted to have coffee and talk about working at NBC News but I declined as I was actively investigating NBC matters and thought it would be strange if I discussed a job. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2019

10. After exchanging pleasantries, Dafna told me that she received a call from the DNC and was told I had a story. Now it’s not strange that the DNC called her, they were coordinating an announcement. What was strange was that she was calling me and taking a menacing tone — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2019

12. I realized that @DafnaLinzer, the head of all political coverage for NBC News and MSNBC wasn’t calling to advocate for her network, she was calling to advocate the DNC’s position. She wanted me to wait so they could call state party leaders. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2019

14. I would lose a scoop. Dafna reminded me she was a nat sec reporter at WAPO for ten years and they would hold stuff all the time (note: so people wouldn’t get killed). “Why can’t you just wait, let them make their calls, then you’ll be the first to put it into print,” she said — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2019

16. I kept telling Dafna no, that I wasn’t waiting. And she kept getting more frustrated. She was exasperated…she didn’t understand why I couldn’t wait for the DNC to make their state notification calls. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2019

18. 2/3 of the way into the conversation Dafna started a sentence with “this is off the record.” She hadn’t said it at the beginning of our conversation and most important at no point did I agree when she said “off record” to keep it off record. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2019

20. She said “off record” one more time later in the call and again I just let her keep talking, I did not agree to anything. I then told her I had to go talk to my editor and she got even more frustrated and said “No. I want to talk to you about this.” — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2019

22. After the call with Dafna I published the stupid scoop. Then I did a gut check and over the next two hours I called 10 experienced prominent reporters and told them the story. They were all stunned by what Dafna did and encouraged me to share it publicly. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2019

24. There are plenty of times reporters will introduce people in politics to other reporters or TV people. I have done it many times, that is advocating for more coverage, not less. Dafna was advocating for me to not do something on behalf of a political party. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2019

25. What I can’t figure out is (and no one else I spoke to could understand), why open yourself up to this for a stupid story? How was this worth it? END — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 29, 2019

Zero Hedge notes Ali’s story suggests “how closely the MSM and DNC will be ‘coordinating’ efforts going into 2020.”