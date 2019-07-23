Liberal Lesbian ‘Red pilled’ After Erica Thomas Hate Hoax

A lesbian who identified as a liberal says she has switched political affiliations after a recent leftist hate hoax.
In a lengthy thread, Twitter user Christina Andrews announced she was tired of everything from liberal support for Antifa violence to the left’s promotion of 11-year-old drag kid Desmond the Amazing.
“You know what? Fuck it. I’m done. As of today, I’ve swallowed the red pill,” she wrote on Sunday.
“I’ve tried half-heartedly defending the left ever since it was obvious we were only getting half the story in the Rodney King debacle,” Andrews wrote, adding, “No more.”
Andrews says she’s grown weary of defending the “transcult” that is imposing the “sexualization of children” and “drag queen storytimes.”
But the final straw, Andrews says, was last week’s hate hoax involving Georgia State Representative Erica Thomas, who claimed a Hispanic man told her to go back where she came from – only to later backtrack and retract those claims.
“[T]he last straw was Erica Thomas and her hate hoax, and the way the leftist media and virtue-signaling politicians accepted and repeated the lie without doing the least bit of research into the claim,” she says, comparing the media debacle to the Covington catholic student controversy.
“That was a sign to me that it’s finally time to let go. Time to stop making excuses for a movement that stirs up racial strife and feeds on knee-jerk reactions, raw emotion, and mob mentality over examining the facts.”
Read the rest of Andrews’ post, where she credits Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson with correctly assessing the right’s new role as the new counterculture.
(2/25) Why now? Because the transcult has eroded my patience. Because Ilhan Omar won’t condemn Antifa violence and Shaun King celebrates it. Because we’ve gotten to the point where innocuous hats and flags get you tarred as a white supremacist.
— Christina Andrews (@christinajoy67) July 21, 2019
(4/25) But the last straw was Erica Thomas and her hate hoax, and the way the leftist media and virtue-signaling politicians accepted and repeated the lie without doing the least bit of research into the claim.
— Christina Andrews (@christinajoy67) July 21, 2019
(6/25) That was a sign to me that it’s finally time to let go. Time to stop making excuses for a movement that stirs up racial strife and feeds on knee-jerk reactions, raw emotion, and mob mentality over examining the facts.
— Christina Andrews (@christinajoy67) July 21, 2019
(8/25) They knew the disdain coastal liberals had for them. They hoped DJT would hear their despair and maybe help bring back the blue-collar jobs that greed sent overseas, leaving their small towns decimated as the factories that held them together for generations shut down.
— Christina Andrews (@christinajoy67) July 21, 2019
(10/25) But what’s the alternative? Race-baiting, thought police, censorship, erasure of sex differences, denigration of Western culture and values, the support of extremist left-wing violence?
— Christina Andrews (@christinajoy67) July 21, 2019
(12/25) Thing is, I’ve never been a flag-waving patriot. I’m staunchly antiwar. I want affordable education & healthcare for all, whether a public option or universal care. I support UBI. I love Tulsi & Yang. I’m a damn populist. There should be a place for populists on the left.
— Christina Andrews (@christinajoy67) July 21, 2019
(14/25) The left loves diversity of appearance, but diversity of thought isn’t allowed. In contrast, the right has its problems, but at least they don’t erase you, try to de-person you, for having a different view. They aren’t afraid of ideas.
— Christina Andrews (@christinajoy67) July 21, 2019
(16/25) Yes, the right has its share of bigots, but the left has now caved to extremists who now tell me *I’m* a bigot for not wanting to sleep with transwomen (i.e., male-bodied people). Now you’re a bigot for even using the term “pregnant women,” for God’s sake.
— Christina Andrews (@christinajoy67) July 21, 2019
(18/25) So I’ll take my chances with the comparative Wild West of the political right. Things sometimes get ugly, but freedom is by its very nature a messy affair. Tyranny, by contrast, is neat and orderly, because everything you can do and say is controlled, micromanaged.
— Christina Andrews (@christinajoy67) July 21, 2019
(20/25) Because I don’t give a damn if you’re male, female, straight, gay, black, or white. I care about what’s in your heart. I think the left used to uphold that ideal, but it doesn’t anymore.
— Christina Andrews (@christinajoy67) July 21, 2019
(22/25) Or maybe it’s just true, as has long been said, that if you’re not a liberal when you’re young you have no heart, but if you’re not a conservative when you’re older you have no brain. Or maybe I’m just sick of it all. I don’t know.
— Christina Andrews (@christinajoy67) July 21, 2019
(24/25) And now, almost perversely to my mind, it’s the right, not the left, that welcomes outside-the-box thinkers, while the left just wants to put you in a box and not let you deviate in the slightest.
— Christina Andrews (@christinajoy67) July 21, 2019
(25/25) Which just proves what Paul Joseph Watson has been saying for quite a while now: As weird as it seems, the right is the new counterculture.
— Christina Andrews (@christinajoy67) July 21, 2019