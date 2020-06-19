Liberal Media & Blue Checkmarks Claim Trump Threatened Protesters Ahead Of Rally

The left is claiming President Trump threatened to use violence against peaceful protesters after he warned “looters” and “agitators” they’d be treated differently than they were in New York, Seattle and Minneapolis.

“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!” Trump wrote.

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

The backlash online was predictable.

President Trump has warned those protesting his planned rally in Oklahoma they could be treated roughly, an opening threat a day ahead of what he says is the new kickoff of his re-election campaign. https://t.co/EskJtNdSES — CNN (@CNN) June 19, 2020

I pray that tomorrow in Tulsa there is no violence. I pray it doesn’t lead to a further spike in illness. But make no mistake. President Trump bears responsibility for whatever happens. He is provoking and inciting a confrontation with glee. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 19, 2020

The 1st amendment rights of protesters are the same in Tulsa as elsewhere in the US. So are the 1A rights of Trump supporters. It's up to OK and Tulsa authorities to follow the law and protect all citizens. But what Trump's doing is inciting his followers to extra-legal action. https://t.co/JUnWxHnZ2Z — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 19, 2020

Donald Trump just issued a threat to anyone who might plan to protest at his Tulsa rally, equating them with “lowlifes” “looters,” and “anarchists,” all of whom he said would be treated more harshly than in Seattle, Minneapolis, or New York. So much for the First Amendment! — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 19, 2020

By the way, if your headline says "Trump appeared to threaten" or "Seemed to threaten" over his Tulsa tweet, get better writers., It was a threat. Full stop. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 19, 2020

Trump just threatened peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters in Tulsa on Juneteenth, because he’s the biggest and most pathetic racist on the planet. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 19, 2020

It wasn't clear exactly what the president meant or what he could do to carry out his threat, but he has taken an increasingly hostile tone towards protesters in recent weeks, this time putting them in same category as “anarchists” and “looters.” https://t.co/ge4ybnQexd — ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2020

President Trump issued a thinly veiled threat on Twitter to people who want to protest his campaign rally scheduled for Saturday evening in Tulsa, Oklahoma https://t.co/gqMkB1i5Aa — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 19, 2020

Threat alert. Trump is threatening protestors for exercising their right. Note: this is the same guy who wanted to host a modern day Klan rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth https://t.co/YPLYY3YKop — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) June 19, 2020

Trump lobbed a veiled threat against people who plan to protest his controversial campaign rally in Oklahoma, charging they won’t be “treated” as nicely as they were during recent mass demonstrations in New York.https://t.co/eyjieGnpvj — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 19, 2020

One thing is for certain… If any violence takes place in Tulsa, no matter who started it, the media already has their marching orders to blame Trump.

