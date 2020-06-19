Liberal Media & Blue Checkmarks Claim Trump Threatened Protesters Ahead Of Rally

Image Credits: Win McNamee | Getty.

The left is claiming President Trump threatened to use violence against peaceful protesters after he warned “looters” and “agitators” they’d be treated differently than they were in New York, Seattle and Minneapolis.

“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!” Trump wrote.

The backlash online was predictable.

One thing is for certain… If any violence takes place in Tulsa, no matter who started it, the media already has their marching orders to blame Trump.

Join the infowar in style by picking up our most popular shirts AT COST while you still can!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Black & White Protesters Debate The Black Lives Matter Message

Black & White Protesters Debate The Black Lives Matter Message

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Says He Hired John Bolton Because He Is A 'Crazy' Warmonger

Trump Says He Hired John Bolton Because He Is A ‘Crazy’ Warmonger

U.S. News
Comments

The Conservative Effort To Reshape The Supreme Court Has Completely And Utterly Failed

U.S. News
comments

Confusion in Tulsa: Mayor Issues Curfew as Trump Supporters Gather for Upcoming Rally

U.S. News
comments

Black Lives Matter Chapter Co-Founder Demands White People Give Up Their Homes

U.S. News
comments

Comments