Liberal Media Censors Pro-Second Amendment Teen

It is always amazing to see a supposedly “objective” media outlet in headlong pursuit of a leftist agenda item. This time? Time magazine has outdone itself in the media bias category, with CNN right behind them.

Time made the perfectly normal journalistic decision to feature students from Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on its cover. The caption in capital letters: “ENOUGH”. Fair enough — if the idea is that Time is some even-handed news magazine reporting on a “just the facts m’am” basis.

But, of course, that’s not what Time did. In a style worthy of the old Soviet propaganda sheet Pravda — English translation “Truth” — what Time did was spectacularly dishonest. Yes, for sure, kids from the Parkland’s high school have emerged as gun control advocates. But there’s another kid out there, also from the exact same school, who has a considerably different view of the issue.

As headlined in the Fox story: “Time magazine leaves Second Amendment supporters off Parkland cover.”

The real story- the real truth — goes like this: