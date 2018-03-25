Liberal Media Censors Pro-Second Amendment Teen

It is always amazing to see a supposedly “objective” media outlet in headlong pursuit of a leftist agenda item. This time? Time magazine has outdone itself in the media bias category, with CNN right behind them.
Time made the perfectly normal journalistic decision to feature students from Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on its cover. The caption in capital letters: “ENOUGH”. Fair enough — if the idea is that Time is some even-handed news magazine reporting on a “just the facts m’am” basis.
But, of course, that’s not what Time did. In a style worthy of the old Soviet propaganda sheet Pravda — English translation “Truth” — what Time did was spectacularly dishonest. Yes, for sure, kids from the Parkland’s high school have emerged as gun control advocates. But there’s another kid out there, also from the exact same school, who has a considerably different view of the issue.
As headlined in the Fox story: “Time magazine leaves Second Amendment supporters off Parkland cover.”
The real story- the real truth — goes like this:
“The cover of Time magazine this week features five anti-gun survivors of the Parkland, Fla., high school massacre, but has drawn criticism for pointedly omitting their pro-Second Amendment classmates.
One of those students, Kyle Kashuv, has been a prominent advocate for preventing violence while respecting gun rights in the weeks since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Kashuv has visited the White House, met with President Donald Trump and legislative leaders across party lines, and unveiled an app to prevent school shootings.
But unlike the students appearing on Time magazine’s cover, including outspoken NRA opponents and “#NeverAgain” members Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, Kashuv has publicly declared his support for the Second Amendment and tussled with liberal media figures.”