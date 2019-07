Because to them, recognizing the greatness of the America is “doomsday.”

Liberal Media's False Doomsday Predictions for the Salute to America pic.twitter.com/LcjWKx5ulD — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 5, 2019



Alex Jones exposes how various leftist, mainstream media companies put out blatantly false propaganda against President Trump concerning his 4th Of July Parade, and later, they discreetly pulled down all of their content that was designed to spread their own deceptive fake news narrative.